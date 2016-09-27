Police must reform to prevent loss of lives

This past weekend, President Barack Obama commended the New York Police Department for their “outstanding work” in apprehending the suspect of a bombing that happened just twenty-four hours earlier. Police response in this case demonstrates that the police are capable of responding quickly and with much success to protect the public — it begs the question: why do we appear unable, or unwilling, to address the problem of police brutality or police training with the same tenacity.

In terms of the numbers, they are beyond comprehension and comparison. The explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood injured 29 people and resulted in a state of emergency making immediate apprehension of the suspect a priority. Police shootings are responsible, on the other hand, for the death of 714 people in 2016 alone, and yet we sluggishly comb through the headlines reading name after name of children, women and men gunned down (“Say Her Name,” “Say His Name”). What’s the rationale for the differing responses?

This is especially relevant in my native state of Ohio. Last year, neighborhoods across the state mourned the loss of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was killed in an encounter with police officers in Cleveland. This past summer I, and many of my friends in Columbus, mourned the loss of 23-year-old Henry Green, who was killed by an officer after being shot seven times — a result of a police initiated program called the “Summer Safety Initiative.” Interestingly, these officers were in plain clothes and had not identified themselves. Our communities are at a loss for words again as this past week we witnessed the loss of Tyre King, a 13-year-old Columbus native carrying a bb gun who was hardly five feet tall.

The result is the same — loss of life — but the difference is that on the one hand we respond swiftly, and on the other hand, we chalk it up as yet another occurrence, an occurrence that is routine or usual — collateral damage that we are willing to accept in the pursuit of public safety. Another example of Tupac’s metaphor of broken roses “trying to bloom through the cracks of the concrete.”

So, how might be begin to make it easier for our roses to bloom? Much of the reform debate has taken place around body cameras and police training. Each of these should be prioritized, but we cannot stop there. First, we have to begin with the people. This has worked for the Cincinnati Police Department, which has made “community policing” a priority. This matter is too serious to be symbolic in nature only; therefore, second, the police force should meet with community organizations such as the Columbus People’s Partnership and others who represent the community, and develop real, transparent, and tangible solutions that can be applied immediately.

Third, we have to ensure that the Columbus Police Department is adequately funded. We know that the job of policing can be stressful. We also know that stress can affect performance. Therefore, shifts should be reduced, without reducing pay, and there should be scheduled time for adequate rest and reflection — built in time to engage with the public to cultivate those relationships. Fourth, we must make incorporating the nation’s implicit bias research into police training a priority — particularly the research demonstrating that a person is more likely to be shot for holding an object in the same situation in which a white person would not be shot. Lastly, while many of our police officers are upstanding and honorable citizens, we must consider reforms to the Grand Jury System and prosecution in the event that the evidence is clear and a life is lost because of irresponsible policing.

This list is by no means comprehensive, but we must understand that the killing of our young men and women – mostly African American – is a public epidemic and we must respond quickly. We cannot continue to see our young brothers and sisters gunned down, falling victim, like “strange fruit,” to the same structural inadequacies that fail to provide reasonable health care, education or housing. Let us make no mistake, the bodies left at the crime scene and the bullet casings around the chalked outlines are evidence of not only police brutality, but of a system that, intentionally or unintentionally, eats its young. We must be serious about reform.

Sean Litteral is the Senior Editor of the Berkeley Journal of African American Law and Policy.

