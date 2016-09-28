Daily Cal Abroad

Studying abroad is a sure-fire way of enriching your college experience and expanding your horizons. Below are some shots of Daily Cal staff members enjoying their own times abroad!

Catherine Strauss: Cambridge, England, in summer 2016

This summer, I studied abroad at the University of Cambridge in England. The town was beautiful, and each individual college even more so. The people I met at the program were some of the most amazing people I’ve encountered thus far in my life. The two girls I was best friends with on the program, Sophie and Isabel, changed me in a mere two months. It was the best summer of my life, and I still can’t shut up about it.

Sam Engel: Florence, Italy, in fall 2015

On our first weekend in Italy, we took a day trip to the Cinque Terre. This town, Manarola, is the second of the five terre (lands). It was a perfect afternoon of fresh seafood and cold drinks on the beach.

Jenny Jiang: Cambridge, England, in spring 2016

I studied abroad at the University of Cambridge in spring 2016. During that time, I got the chance to visit my dream place, Harry Potter Studio in London, and physically tour the actual film sets and experience the special effects. It is really one of the best experiences I had in college.

Adam Iscoe: Mundgod and Dharamsala, India, in summer 2016

Realizing that we couldn’t teach these young monks about William Shakespeare in only a few weeks, we decided to play a game of Pictionary with our students at the Drepung Loseling Monastery near Mundgod, India.

Patricia Serpa: Bordeaux, France, in fall 2015

During my semester in Bordeaux, I lived with an elderly couple who improved my French, shared a delicious pumpkin-curry soup recipe and imparted the value of a good bridge partner. But I will always remember meeting them here, at their summer estate in Dordogne, where I spent a peaceful weekend reading French novels and eating fresh figs.

Emily Montenegro: Guatemala in summer 2016

We spent most of our time staying in the town San Pedro de Laguna on Lake Atitlan. One morning, we decided to wake up at 3:30 in the morning to do a hike called Indian Nose (la nariz de indio) so we could watch the sunset over the lake (sunsets were mostly nonexistent because of the mountains). We had views of the towns along the lake as well as the view of the Volcano of San Pedro.

