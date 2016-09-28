Day and Night Berlin

This summer I studied abroad for six weeks at Technische Universität in Berlin. I was inspired by the city’s endless attractions and explored them throughout the days that blended into long nights. My project captured the notable sites at opposite times of the day and then stitched the opposing images together to highlight the strong juxtaposition of day and night.

Brandenburg Gate

One of the most well known sites in Berlin, the Brandenburg Gate,was inaccessible between East and West Berlin after the Berlin wall was built in 1961. Today, this landmark is seen as a symbol of peace and freedom.

The Reichstag

The Reichstag is a government building that houses the German Parliament. Although access is limited to the public, the Reichstag’s dome and rooftop terrace, with amazing views of Berlin, remains open to the public to see

The Oberbaum Bridge

With boats passing through from underneath, the Oberbaum Bridge is divided into two upper levels — one level is solely used for cars and the other is restricted for public transportation use. The bridge is regarded as a symbol of unity, reconnecting districts that had been split by the Berlin Wall.

The Alte Nationalgalerie

The Alte Nationalgalerie, or Old National Gallery, is one of the five Berlin State museums located on an island strip — Museum Island — in the Berlin State museums of Northern Berlin, the Old National Gallery is home to a large collection of 19th-century art, including works by famous painters such as Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet.

The Berlin Cathedral

Also located on Museum Island, The Berlin Cathedral is the city’s largest Protestant church. Each October, during Berlin’s Festival of Lights, the building’s exterior is beautifully illuminated and used as a canvas to project video art.

