What your go-to boba place says about you

There are only two things that are certain at Berkeley: squirrels and boba. Avoiding a café that sells boba on your way to campus is as easy as dodging flyers on Sproul. For the average UC Berkeley student, drinking boba is the norm for post-midterm stress release and “treat yo self” splurges. Whether you prefer classic milk teas, creamy taro slushies or crisp fruit concoctions, your favorite boba spot can reveal a lot about you.

Sheng Kee Bakery

You are efficient and always planning ahead. Why go to different places when you can quickly snatch bread with your boba order? You probably reason that Sheng Kee goods are easy to eat and drink on the go and its strategic location on Telegraph gets you from point A to B in no time. You’re constantly thinking of the most productive use of your time and prefer the direct approach as part of your controlling personality.

Tea Press

You enjoy the simple things in life and take pleasure in the out-dated vibe Tea Press has to offer. Their food reminds you of after-school snacks from elementary school and their furniture is as lovingly used as your living room sofa. Your fondness for their frequent 2 for $3.50 deals and cheap bento boxes suggests that you like to be thrifty and don’t need the extra bells and whistles to be satisfied. You’re a relaxed homebody, which is why you like somewhere with cozy tables and an inviting atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. You don’t like long walks, which is why the close proximity to campus makes it a great spot for you to laze away between classes.

Asha Tea House

Some may call you the try-hard of the group, but you prefer the term connoisseur. When it comes to boba, you take your tea seriously. You are no stranger to the words “high quality” and “hand crafted,” which is reflected in your boba order. In boba, like in all aspects of your life, you know the difference between mediocrity and perfection. However, your elitist attitude and strive for the perfect aesthetic may throw some people off and not many will appreciate your cultured nature.

723 Station

Just like 723 Tea Station’s unassuming location down Sather Lane, your introverted ways hide your extraordinary personality. They say still waters run deep. You may be quiet on the outside, but anyone who sees you as a bore doesn’t know what they’re missing. Your strengths are within your mind, but your reluctance to take the initiative can be a weakness. One day your innovative ideas and daydreams will rock the world.

Sharetea

You are essentially the most basic bitch. Often seen wearing Adidas Superstars and posting all your boba orders on Instagram, you try to be edgy but fail to distinguish yourself from the masses. You are charismatic and it’s easy for people to be attracted to you. But although you may have hundreds of likes on Facebook, attend all the #lit concerts and go to frat parties with your squad, who knows the real you? Don’t worry, though. There’s a reason everybody loves you.

Tea 1

Being the new kid on the block isn’t easy. Set up just this past summer and already opening up second location in Cory Hall, Tea 1 is climbing its way into the Berkeley bobasphere. Those of you who frequent this new boba powerhouse aren’t afraid of being adventurous, and you like to experiment. You often push the limits and are determined to break through any walls in your way. Be careful, though. Your fast-paced ambitions may turn into reckless behavior.

Purple Kow

Whenever people feel down, they go to you to cheer up. Like Purple Kow’s bubbly logo and cute chubby cups, your larger than life personality instantly entertains those around you. Essentially the class clown, you always brighten the room and your punny humor is endearing. But your inability to take things seriously can be frustrating at times when important issues need to be hashed out. Your friends are incredibly loyal to you, probably because of how bubbly you can be.

Contact Angeline Nguyen at [email protected].