Locals rally for vigil, march to honor Kayla Moore who died in Berkeley police custody

On Tuesday night, locals assembled for a vigil and march to honor Kayla Moore — a Black transgender woman diagnosed with schizophrenia — who died in Berkeley police custody more than three years ago. They advocated for a change in the way law enforcement addresses mental health issues.
Video by Manny Flores-Garcia and Ashley-Grace Vo

