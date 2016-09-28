On Tuesday night, locals assembled for a vigil and march to honor Kayla Moore — a Black transgender woman diagnosed with schizophrenia — who died in Berkeley police custody more than three years ago. They advocated for a change in the way law enforcement addresses mental health issues.
Video by Manny Flores-Garcia and Ashley-Grace Vo
Locals rally for vigil, march to honor Kayla Moore who died in Berkeley police custody
