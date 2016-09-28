7 spots to watch the sunrise

We understand that mornings can be pretty rough as students. You probably don’t even remember the last time you went to your 8 a.m. A great sunrise, however, is something very special and well worth waking up for. We’ve selected some of the best places nearby to do just that. Alternatively, you could go to any of these sites to catch the sunset for a relaxing date night. Here’s a list of the best places nearby to watch the sunrise.

The Big C

This list would be entirely incomplete without the view of the Bay that the Big C provides. It’s one of the first hikes you probably went on when you arrived to Berkeley. Wake up early and watch the sunrise right next to the C.

Berkeley Rose Garden

The Rose Garden offers beautiful views of both Berkeley and Oakland. Even when the sights become obscured by fog, the view from up top is breathtaking. After you watch the sun go up, spend the morning visiting the roses and other plant life.

Indian Rock

This place has one of the greatest views in the list. At the very peak you can even see the lights of Marin blending into the horizon. The climb is a little steep, but getting to the top to witness the sunrise truly beats sleeping in.

Tilden Viewpoint

In addition to offering a wonderful view of the sunrise, there’s plenty to explore in Tilden Regional Park, from Little Farm to Lake Anza. Venture into Northside and walk to the very top of the trail to witness that early sunlight.

Berkeley Marina

As long as you brave the cold and early morning, watching the sunrise here is absolutely perfect. Walk down the pier and watch the sun seem to lift up from the water. You could even picnic or catch the sunrise in nearby Cesar Chavez Park.

Campus

If you’re not in the final throes of an all-nighter, the UC Berkeley campus can actually be quite a mesmerizing sight at sunrise. The entire campus is so still, mostly because 80% of students are still asleep at 9 a.m. or earlier. Yes, even the students with class at 9 a.m. are likely still asleep.

Strawberry Canyon Hiking Trail

This is a gorgeous place to run, and is well worth trekking to the top. Enjoy the lovely views below as you sculpt those legs and work your heart. The trail offers some of the best inclines to run on.

Although sleeping in sounds like a better use of your time, starting your day early by watching the sunrise is a rare experience that’ll surely make your week.

