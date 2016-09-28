Where to have your next meltdown

It’s that time of year. Midterms are upon us, days are spent wallowing in our books and tears at Main Stacks and the struggle to go to lecture is all too real. Stress is piling on and you feel a meltdown coming over you. In order to avoid an embarrassingly overdramatic breakdown in the wrong location, we at the Clog have compiled a list of the best places to have your next one.

Showers: This is a no brainer. The shower is a good place to think and destress, so forget the California drought and take as long as you need. It’s also a good place to cry. Drowning out the sound of your sobbing? Check. No evidence of your tears? Check. Top of the Campanile: Check out the view of Berkeley and SF and remember how lucky you are to be at the #1 public university in the world — and then immediately remember that you’re having a meltdown because you go to the #1 public university in the world. Rent your own quiet room in Main Stacks: People may be weirded out when the walk by and see you talking to yourself in a quiet room, but hey, that’s what the soundproof walls are for. The Big C: Relieve some of your stress by exercising. Once you get to the top, you can just pretend you’re crying at the beautiful view. RSF: Here’s another opportunity for you to get all your stress out through exercise. Generally, people at the RSF mind their own business, but if anyone happens to look you straight in the face, they’ll think you’re working out so hard that you’re sweating through your eyes. While rolling down 4.0 Hill: Now that we’ve all reached that point in the semester where we’re getting an idea of where our grades might fall, take the trip to 4.0 Hill and throw yourself down into the grass. Your brain and body will be spinning so much that maybe that breakdown you were supposed to have will disappear. If not, you can fake grass allergies. Music practice rooms: Again, this is what soundproof walls are for. Just be sure to borrow your friend’s instrument on the way in so people don’t get all suspicious. Then, scream to your heart’s content. Laundry Room (preferably at 3 a.m.): No one does laundry at 3 a.m., so now you can be productive while having a meltdown. Plus, you’ll be surrounded by the warmth and soothing smell of clean clothes. Stick your face under the laundry room sink faucet and splash some cold water on yourself just in case the endless spinning of the washing machines really starts to stress you out all over again. In the office hours of the class that caused your meltdown: Here, you’ll be able to seek the comfort of your warm and fuzzy GSI. Maybe your emotions will make them feel sorry enough to raise your grade. Even if it doesn’t, at least they’ll be forced to reap what they sowed.

UC Berkeley can be a really stressful place. If your workload and classes start to really get to you, check out the Tang Center and other mental health resources. We at the Clog might be able to provide some laughs, but they can actually help.

