Alternatives to the basic Berkeley Instagrams

One of the major perks of attending UC Berkeley is undoubtedly the beautiful campus and lively city surroundings. With stunning vistas and awe-inspiring architecture, Berkeley practically begs to be photographed — but how can you ensure that you don’t bore your Instagram followers with the same Campanile shot that every other student already posted? Fear not, photographers: we at the Clog have compiled a list of alternatives to the basic Berkeley Instagram photos, so that you can have the most unique gallery.

Instead of Strawberry Creek, try…

Snapping a photo of a mystery liquid running down the sidewalk! This snapshot has the same key characteristics as any good Strawberry Creek Insta: running water, intriguing surroundings and a mysterious, unseen source for the liquid. Don’t stick your toes in this stream on a hot day, though.

Instead of the Campanile, try…

Capturing a shot of one of the many emergency towers on campus! Think of them as the pragmatist’s Campanile: smaller, easier to find and infinitely more practical. From the right angle, you can even create the illusion of an emergency tower the size of the Campanile.

Instead of the “You are my sunshine” wall, try…

Posing with your sweetheart in front of a chalkboard covered in math! A string of series provides the perfect romantic setting for your monthaversary Instagram post. For those in a more tumultuous relationship, we at the Clog recommend a background of multivariable calculus: it shows the world that your relationship may be complicated, confusing and so stressful that you feel like tearing your hair out, but that it’s all worth it in the end.

Instead of the North Reading Room ceiling, try…

An artsy picture of the floor in a Dwinelle Hall classroom! Once again, the main component is the same: a square pattern inside of a building. In fact, the Dwinelle tiles feature multiple colors like sickly yellow, dull blue and crusty cream, to punch up your trendy architectural Instagram.

With these tips, you can take your feed from played out and cliched to fresh and exciting with ease. Just sit back, relax and watch the likes roll in.

Contact Jamie Campbell at [email protected].