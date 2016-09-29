ASUC SUPERB’s Fall 2016 concert lineup

We might be in the dead heat of midterm season (and at the tail-end of fall’s dog days), but ASUC SUPERB’s fall 2016 lineup is straight-up fire. Building off the graceful swagger of Kehlani’s set and the one-two punch of cool at Porches and Japanese Breakfast’s gig, the upcoming lineup hosted by SUPERB for the semester is unequivocally one of its best in recent years. It’s a round-up that captures the current, egalitarian state of radio-ready music: There’s a pair of trendsetting DJs and off-kilter hip-hop wunderkinds to watch out for in the upcoming weeks. But most importantly, there’s plenty of golden nights to look forward to.

— Joshua Bote

Hotel Garuda

When: Oct. 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Anna Head Alumnae Hall

Hotel Garuda is the dynamic DJ and producer duo of Chris Gavino (Manila Killa) and Aseem Mangaokar (Candle Weather). Since it hit the SoundCloud scene two years ago, the duo has made waves on the music blogosphere as an EDM maverick. They’ve been serving up triumphant deep house anthems with a fresh twist, remixing hits such as Kiiara’s “Feels” and Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness” and collaborating with Prince Fox for a hypnotic rework of Kanye West’s “All of the Lights.”

The pair’s breakout original single “Smoke Signals,” released March this year, has more than a million streams on SoundCloud and counting. Hotel Garuda delivers bangers full of smooth synth beats and bass drops, which galvanize its listeners to hit the dance floor and experience pure euphoria. If you missed Hotel Garuda’s first sold-out headlining show at Audio SF earlier this month, catch the duo’s electrifying set at Anna Head.

— Abigail Balingit

D.R.A.M.

When: Oct. 14, 5 p.m.



Where: Lower Sproul Plaza

D.R.A.M. (Does Real Ass Music) is the moniker of hip-hop artist and Virginia-native Shelley Massenburg-Smith, whose biggest hits “Cha Cha” (which famously had Beyoncé herself grooving) and “Broccoli” — a track that recently broke the Billboard Top 10 — epitomize his magnetic personal brand of music. D.R.A.M. is not simply a rapper; he exists in a musical niche totally his own, one where elements of soulful funk and smooth, feel-good rap blend to take the listener on a breezy, effortless ride. His rich falsetto adds a colorful layer to tracks on both his #1EPIC EP and Gahdamn! mixtape. Breaking the rules of hip-hop seems to come naturally to D.R.A.M., as he can capture a rare diversity in his work by combining the best of several music genres. His show promises to be an easy-going but energizing dance party — a vibe guaranteed to be the perfect kick-off to your weekend.

— Shannon O’Hara

Domo Genesis

When: Oct. 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Upper Sproul Plaza

Domo Genesis’ lethargic raps swim over gentle melodies in his debut individual album for Odd Future Records, Genesis.

The release of Genesis in March 2016 has carried Genesis’ individual voice more directly into the rap world past his involvement with the Odd Future collective. The ironically named, Anderson .Paak featuring “Dapper,” loops melodic musings about the artist’s casual lifestyle, forcefully materializing the artist’s half-high thoughts and impressions. Perhaps the most notable song on Genesis is “One Below.” The underlying flute melody is subtle, and his often weed-centric lyrics sink deeper into introspection, proving his potential as a successful artist and rapper.

No matter what kind of music you usually listen to, you should come absorb Genesis’ promising rap talent and add a wash of lyrical, and sometimes oddly reflective, weed stories to your Friday night.

— Olivia Jerram

