Bears hope to keep home undefeated streak alive against Huskies, Cougars

To say that the No. 17 Cal women’s soccer team (8-2-0) has performed brilliantly at home would be an understatement. Instead, it would be more accurate to say the Bears have outplayed and outclassed every team at Goldman Field.

Cal has made Goldman Field a fortress this season, winning all six of the matches it has played. This week, the Bears will look to make wins seven and eight, as they take on Washington (5-4-1) and Washington State (5-3-1) in Pac-12 matchups.

While the records might not ensure that Cal will emerge as victor in these encounters, the additional factor of playing at home definitely strengthens its chances. The Bears have played their best soccer so far, at home, with a goal differential of +14. The Huskies have only won two games on the road, while the Cougars are winless on the road.

On paper, it looks to be easy pickings for Cal, but the Huskies and head coach Lesle Gallimore have it in them to spring up one or two surprises. Last season, Cal alumna Gallimore’s team was able to beat the Bears 1-0 in Seattle. This season, the Huskies and Cougars were also able to get the better of Santa Clara, a team that handed Cal its first loss of the season, and the Bears will have to be on the lookout for quick counterattacks that have led them to concede four goals this season.

The Bears are currently on a three-game win streak with their latest win coming against Oregon State. Cal comprehensively defeated the Beavers, 3-0, with midfielder Mia Corbin scoring twice. Forward Arielle Ship was at her creative best in the match as she assisted all three goals. Her vision and pass accuracy are well-known and could best be seen in her assist for Ifeoma Onumonu’s goal. Ship laid on a perfectly weighted short pass to Onumonu, who moved away from the ball to open up her body and finish with a simple tap-in. Ship’s pass bamboozled the Beavers’ defense, and Onumonu made no mistakes with the final product.

Corbin was instrumental in providing Cal with offensive firepower off the bench, and in a match with rolling subs, her role is bound to be important for the rest of the season. Her first goal was a sight to behold as she wrong-footed her marker to create space and send a venomous shot into the top-left corner. With Kelly Fitzgerald injured, expect Corbin to be featured even more, especially after such an impressive performance.

“Washington is my hometown team,” Corbin said. “I was very pleased with our performance against Oregon State. The team played well and it showed. Against Washington, our focus is to continue our level of play, move the ball at a quick pace and keep possession of the ball.

Cal’s strong overall team play should be enough to take down both schools. Even with the absence of Fitzgerald, head coach Neil McGuire has been able to utilize the versatility of his players to cover for the box-to-box midfielder. Fitzgerald’s position was taken up by Alexa Vandevanter in the last match, and she put in a great shift in the middle of the park. With a very deep squad that likes to have the ball and play cautious but attacking soccer, McGuire has built up a very consistent team.

“Our team is on a great run right now,” McGuire said. “We have a style of play that we stick by, and the results have been good for us. The players have a rhythm on home. They know the locker rooms, they know the field, and they love to play our brand of soccer. Playing at home definitely makes it easier for us.”

