Cal women’s tennis kicks off home opener with Nike Fall Invitational

This weekend, the Cal women’s tennis team will host its annual Fall Nike Invitational, which is the team’s home opener. Competing teams will play in three flights of both singles and doubles for the duration of the tournament.

The tournament, which runs from Friday to Sunday, will be held at the Channing Tennis Courts and at the Hellman Tennis Complex.

“Playing on our home courts definitely gives us a little bit of advantage, especially because we practice here every day,” said Cal senior Denise Starr. “This will be a good chance to see other teams and see how they stack up against us.”

Along with Cal, 13 other teams will be competing in the tournament. Arizona State, BYU, Cal Poly, UC Davis, Fresno State, Nevada, Pacific, Sacramento State, Saint Mary’s, San Francisco, UC Santa Barbara, Santa Clara and UCLA comprise the remainder of the field.

Attempting to protect home territory, Cal players are seeking to make deep individual runs in this tournament to prove why their team should be highly ranked once again. The Bears, however, will be without senior Maegan Manasse, who holds a preseason ranking of No. 7.

Head coach Amanda Augustus stated that Manasse is extremely close to returning after recovering from an unspecified injury, which also held her out of the team’s last tournament, the Hall of Fame ITA Grasscourt Invitational in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Bears had a week off after the Hall of Fame Grasscourt Invitational and will need the rest as they start a busy two-week stretch of competitive matchplay.

Because of the injury to Manasse, Cal will be led by Starr, who has a preseason ranking of No. 62. Starr has plenty of big-match experience, including a trip to the NCAA doubles finals with Manasse last year.

Although their last tournament was held on grass courts, Starr believes the experience will be beneficial to her game this weekend.

“The grass court really helped me play faster, which will be an advantage on the hard court as well,” Starr said.

In past years, Cal has opened its season with the Fall Nike Invitational. This season, however, the team already has one tournament under its belt. The Bears will be able to continue figuring out what their strengths and weaknesses are as they advance farther into the season.

Because of the overall strength of the team, it is very possible that some Cal players will be squaring off against each other in the later rounds of the tournament. It has happened in the past, and it will be interesting once again to see Bears enjoy the spirit of intra-team competition if their paths do meet.

“This is a good opportunity for our team — everyone (gets a chance to) play. We already have experience from one event, which helped us settle in,” Augustus said. “We are definitely comfortable playing on our home courts, and I am sure that we will have some wins that will be a pleasant surprise.”

After the Fall Nike Invitational, California will head straight into the ITA Women’s All-American Championships along with the Saint Mary’s Invitational, which will be held simultaneously.

Nikhil Bhumralkar covers women’s tennis. Contact him at [email protected].