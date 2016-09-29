Cheers to democracy

The fog’s been burning off, the sun’s been gleaming and the wind — well, that’s been as unpredictable as always. Needless to say, I’ve been wearing just one layer of clothing instead of my normal three. The great weather over the past week made me feel like I was not in Berkeley but rather somewhere tropical on vacation.

The mirage of being on vacation officially came to an abrupt end when Monday’s beautiful weather was coupled with a storm — the first presidential debate. It creeped in like rain clouds that cover the entire sky, engulfing all my conversations and train of thought on Monday and the days to follow. To the detriment of my upcoming midterms, it persisted as I attempted unsuccessfully to distract myself by studying.

I imagined myself on vacation with an ice cold margarita instead of being in the MLK Jr. Student Union attempting to study and overhearing everyone talk about how Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were about to duke it out on national television. The political jargon was everywhere.

After class on Monday, I made my way down to the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, or BAMPFA, where the debate was aired live. If you haven’t checked out that ridiculously sized TV, I highly suggest you do. The image of Clinton and Trump debating on that bright, large screen was amazing to watch, but I’d imagine it’s more pleasant when they air an event or film that is less stressful and frustrating.

Presidential debates should comprise the pressing policy issues that affect people living in the United States. Although the political discourse leading up to the debate was wondering which Donald would show up — nonsensical, outraged, irrational or bully — and how Hillary would react. This distracting discourse had me dreading to watch it. But still, it consumed me, and I actually found it a bit refreshing. The refreshing aspect was not the debate itself but rather the community’s reaction to some of the rhetoric invoked and policies proposed during the debate — in some cases, although rarely, toward both candidates.

As the crowd outside BAMPFA grew from fewer than 100 to many hundreds who filled the roads and sidewalks of Addison and Oxford streets, there was no doubt in my mind that I was in Berkeley. The passionate, vibrant and outspoken crowd illustrated why the city of Berkeley is considered a progressive bubble. By immersing myself within the community to watch the debate, I was able to realize that I wasn’t alone with my outrage toward the presidential nominees and the policy proposals I’ve heard throughout this election process.

Trump’s proposal of reinstating “Reaganomic” policies by cutting business taxes from 35 percent to 15 percent was met with boos — thank god. His “law and order” stance of reenlisting “broken window” policing policies was met with utter disdain. And laughter even erupted when he told Lester Holt, the moderator, that he was “wrong” about the unconstitutional ruling of “stop and frisk” policies.

At first, the crowd seemed also to be critical toward Secretary Clinton. When she attempted to boast about Bill Clinton’s tenure as president, stating that her husband “did a pretty good job in the 1990s,” she was also met with some unrest — I overheard chatter of the crime bill and welfare reform — although the unrest was nowhere near what followed most of Trump’s statements. And as the debate continued throughout the night, the critiques toward Clinton vanished, and it became clear that the crowd was “with her.”

The Berkeley community’s passion toward equitable policies and injustices was the refreshing aspect of the debate. Although that feeling waned as I walked home and thought about how the crowd I had watched the debate with — those who were so passionately booing, laughing and voicing their disdain — was not representative of the nation but rather the Berkeley community. After all, when the GOP nominated a less ridiculous candidate in 2012, Mitt Romney, roughly 79 percent of Alameda County still voted for Barack Obama compared to the national average of 51 percent, so there is no doubt in my mind that it will remain and vote blue, but is that true for the rest of the nation?

As I thought about this, I grew concerned and worried for Nov. 8. It’s more than troubling that an individual such as Trump has an opportunity to occupy the White House on a platform of draconian policies. His disregard and rejection of empirical evidence that proves his proposed policies were ineffective and some ruled unconstitutional is perplexing to say the least.

Still, to this day, it upsets me that Clinton and Trump were the two on that stage and that so many of the people I watched the presidential debate with were laughing as if it were a Comedy Central special. I too chuckled once or twice, but then it sunk in that this was not a comedic event but rather a debate for who will become the 45th president of the United States. At that point, my chuckles turned into sighs, and I finally went for that ice cold margarita.

