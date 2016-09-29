I feel your pain, Wayne

I didn’t think I’d find myself contemplating readjusting a large portion of my lifestyle that means a lot to me so soon.

It all started recently with a daily routine that I simply couldn’t ignore anymore.

Every morning, I’d find myself checking my phone notifications, which often mentioned Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney playing as a shadow of his former self. I wouldn’t think too much of it, considering that sports pundits and fans usually overreact about top stars’ dip in form, especially when that athlete plays for a world renowned franchise such as Manchester United.

But as the days unfolded, I’d notice on Facebook that several soccer headlines constantly entertained the idea of Rooney being relegated to a bench role or being left without a choice but leaving the Reds if he doesn’t stop being a liability on the pitch. But I still wouldn’t give these stories a second thought, knowing that sports fans and reporters tend to turn on their favorite icons when they can no longer perform like they used to.

My indifference toward Rooney’s story gradually changed when I accepted that I have also been playing soccer like my best years are behind me. The memories of me having a major role in leading my intramural team from bottom feeders to championship finalists now seem distant.

My first touch has been pretty bad, my shooting has been poor and now I easily get out bodied in one-on-one situations. Additionally, my misplaced and mistimed passes have resulted in turnovers, while my declining speed and inconsistent dribbling ability have caused me to go from one of the most reliable figures on the team to one of the most frustrating.

This has all led me to wonder if the blood, sweat and tears that I left on the pitch to shake off my reputation as the weakling among my soccer-playing friends was all in vain.

I hate to admit this, but I was a late bloomer who failed to repay and reach my coaches’ faith and expectations during my time in my high school’s soccer program. I didn’t truly earn the respect and adoration of my teammates, coaches and opponents until after graduating. I began to show what I was truly capable of by actually taking intramural practice sessions seriously, playing with passion and finally believing in myself. I became a difference-maker and the type of player who would get complimented for having their playing style resemble that of Lionel Messi’s and Kaká’s.

Now, my unexpected rut, or return to playing like an afterthought, has helped me sympathize with the emotional and psychological trouble that Rooney is likely going through. Despite playing in the top flight since he was 16 while I was barely making the starting line up in my Junior Varsity team at that age, I can still understand that his desire to continue playing at the highest level is making it difficult for him to accept the fact that he should probably leave in search of greener pastures.

Rooney has already shown that he likely won’t succeed in evolving his playing style, like United legend Ryan Giggs did, to prolong his career and ultimately retire with The Red Devils. Therefore, he should really consider transferring to a league that won’t expose the effects of his aging limbs too much — perhaps Serie A or Major League Soccer.

I can imagine that the thought of leaving Manchester United pains him. But it will likely be better for him to leave in relatively good standing while he still can, than to leave as a loathed factor for The Red Devil’s inability to return to prominence. I, on the other hand, feel pained knowing that I should probably accept playing smaller roles on the pitch or find a new way to stay in shape while having fun — like Quidditch.

Regardless of the choice I make, I won’t completely distance myself from the beautiful game because, without the sport, I literally wouldn’t be where I am today. But that’s another story.

Contact Manny Flores at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @manny_0.