Garbage revitalizes ‘90s zeitgeist with authentic Masonic performance

How does a band make it through 20-some odd years without breaking up? The answer’s not always clear — even the American-Scottish alt-rock veterans of Garbage, who are in their twenty-third year, admitted to asking themselves this question. But their comprehensive Sept. 24 show at The Masonic soon revealed their secret. Garbage’s decades-old commitment to authenticity, to never compromise its industrial grunge ethos for the sake of a convenient income, has guaranteed it an enduring career, not to mention an intense, entertaining live show.

Garbage’s pledge to stick to its rebellious sound, which is maintained in its latest effort Strange Little Birds, has paid off because of the band’s devout following. The relatively older audience — who cheered at a fax machine referenced in the band banter and favored Facebook Live over Snapchat to show off their cred — was composed of long-time fans that ranged from tatted 30-year-olds to middle-aged fathers donning baseball caps. But despite the band’s extra years, the show saw more singing, fist-pumping and dancing than the concerts of some of Garbage’s modern-day counterparts.

The night’s energy fluctuated, perhaps a testament to some of the experimental aspects in Garbage’s work. Though they’re mixed with different influences, such as techno or reggae, Garbage’s hits are largely marked by a sonic pattern that’s just accessible enough to warrant head-bobbing, at the least. Most alternate between a pop-inspired chorus and unafraid rock verses supported by guitarist Steve Marker’s distorted riffs (“Blood for Poppies”) or a rock-heavy chorus with pop-leaning verses (“I Think I’m Paranoid,” “Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go)”).

The concert’s mellower moments presented themselves in a scatter of songs in the middle of the set. Starting with the passionate ballad “Milk,” lead singer Shirley Manson crooned with a melancholy synthesized flute part before ending with the brash exclamation, “Up yours, Donald Trump!” She then took a cue from early era Roberth Smith with the creepy, spiteful single “Blackout” and followed it with the darkly dramatic “Magnetized,” the electronic rock answer to Sia’s “Chandelier.”

The all-black ensembles of Garbage’s instrumentalists made sure that Manson was the focal point of the show. The enthusiastic singer, who resembled a punk-loving futurist flapper with a fringe-y canary yellow dress and a pink undercut ponytail, never once held back. With the exception of a few audio engineering blips that drowned Manson out for a song or two, Manson’s emotional vocals completely filled the expansive venue. And amid all of her vocal acrobatics, Manson refused to be a passive performer. For the majority of the set, Manson jumped up and down and stomped across the stage in her black boots, the tassels of her dress swaying along.

In “I Think I’m Paranoid,” Manson channeled the stalking leopard print that hung behind the band, circling the stage with a measured yet compelling force. During the fast-paced “Why Do You Love Me,” Manson translated the lyrics onto her physical, on-stage presence: Twice throughout this lead single, Manson fiercely yelled the chorus while lying on the ground and hopped back up for the line, “I get back up and do it again.”

Between songs, Manson affectionately called her fans “weirdos” and excitedly engaged with the audience through a rambling yet sincere banter. The vocalist exclaimed in her Scottish lilt, “I’m so thrilled to see so many beautiful young women. … It makes me feel like I’ve done something good in my life,” Manson exclaimed in a Scottish lilt. She went on to make what might’ve been a slight dig at the pop industry but ended with an empowering feminist speech on body positivity.

When Garbage started to near the end of its 23-song setlist, it reset the energy with the self-effacing humor of its breakthrough single “Only Happy When it Rains,” which elicited deafening woos and lent itself to a massive sing along. Manson, fully aware of the crowd’s impending excitement, poked fun by nonchalantly sitting on the ground before the song’s infamous opening and staying there for the remainder of the verse.

This is the beauty of Garbage. In all its unpolished glory, it knows when to take itself seriously and when not to. They know not to follow into the trap of pandering to the radio waves, even if that means sacrificing mainstream success. At the same time, Manson and her band can still make fun of themselves by going by a sarcastic moniker and parodying the over-the-top angst of the ‘90s. As long as they’re unapologetically proud of the music they make, they’ll remain authentic. Who cares if not everyone likes it? Garbage is Garbage.

Contact Adrienne Lee at [email protected].