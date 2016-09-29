Jenny Hval releases uncompromising, avant garde ‘Blood Bitch’

When it comes to experimental work, often it comes down to critics to determine for people at large what’s worthwhile and what isn’t.

Interestingly, Norwegian musician Jenny Hval has been placed into the former category. American music publications have been vocal in their adoration of Hval’s complex experimental electronic punk-pop. Why they’ve chosen to exalt Hval’s Avant Garde work over that of her peers is somewhat of a mystery, especially considering Hval’s generally grandiose, inaccessible air in interviews.

Often this kind of attention might overinflate an artist’s ego, but so confident is she in her work that she’s been able to amass quite an impressive output with a razor-focus style and perspective.

Jenny Hval’s newest work—the efficient, uncompromising Blood Bitch—doesn’t fail in this regard. In fact, it doesn’t fail to meet most every expectation a Hval fan may have for an album release.

Since she first began releasing music under her own name, all of her albums have followed a certain undeniable formula. A slate of two or three brilliant singles emerges, each song flawlessly written and produced. The remainder is then devoted to intense pioneering and experimentation. Harpsichord-like synths slither and trickle around Hval’s bone-dry vocals. Screeching noise preys on listeners from above, delighting in discomfort.

Blood Bitch serves this formula up with a great deal of vigor. “Conceptual Romance” and “Female Vampire” serve as Blood Bitch’s glistening singles. Other songs hang suspended mid-air around them, with electronic soundscapes and spoken word diatribes swirling through the album’s steady passage.

“In the Red” becomes an outro for sorts for “Female Vampire,” a soft-serve Innocence is Kinky-era parade into the heart of identity performance followed by what appears to be Hval’s attempt at Medúlla-style experimental vocal music. Untrained in throat singing and a capella, Hval in “In The Red” still organizes her voice in a number of different ways around the coattails of “Female Vampire.” The effect is embarrassing to listen to, and considerably intimate for that very reason.

After “Conceptual Romance” jaunts through romantic fantasy projection, Blood Bitch loses every pretense and pleasantry. From the ambient soundscape and whispered spoken word of “Untamed Region” through the spliced electronic noise dirge of “The Plague,” Blood Bitch is properly, unapologetically nasty.

Blood Bitch is dedicated in large part to menstrual blood. Like menstruation, Blood Bitch has the ability to ooze by a listener without properly announcing itself. This connection between inspiration and impressionistic effect seems to be unintentional on Hval’s part, whose aesthetic synapses operate with a mass of thematic foci fusing into her work without always necessitating conscious input on her part.

Blood Bitch, in respect to Hval’s larger of body of work, appears at first listen to be decidedly lacking somehow. There is a lazy, haphazard quality to it. One might worry that the short span of time between last year’s Apocalypse, Girl—already a considerably rushed affair—and Blood Bitch didn’t properly lend itself to a proper flourishing of Hval’s creative energy.

Still, within the deluge of period mess in this album emerges something quite exquisite.

At the start of “The Great Undressing,” Jenny Hval knits in a recording of a conversation between her and a friend. Her friend asks her what her album is going to be about, to which she replies “it’s about vampires.” Her friend cackles and makes fun of Hval for how “basic” her newest theme is.

Vampires are, in that respect, thematically low-hanging fruit for such a prophetic artist and lyricist. That may be the point. In the face of intrusive, disingenuous media focus on Hval’s accessible, somehow profitable brand of Avant Garde, Jenny Hval has made a ravishing album that could potentially bore critics. Blood Bitch is Jenny Hval’s least self-conscious work to date.

Hval’s music, then, along with all of her media baggage, might just be entirely as capricious as the Blood Bitch’s menses.

Justin Knight writes the Monday arts & entertainment

column on building identity by consuming culture. Contact him

at [email protected]. Tweet him at @jknightlion.