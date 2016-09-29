Sheared fire hydrant causes geyser in South Berkeley

The Berkeley Fire Department responded to a sheared fire hydrant in South Berkeley, causing a geyser to spill water in the streets Wednesday night.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Donna McCracken, BFD responded at Shattuck Avenue and Adeline Street about 8:49 p.m. KRON4 reported that a car crashed into the fire hydrant.

One fire engine responded to the sheared fire hydrant, McCracken said in an email, adding that the response indicates that there were no injuries.

Typically when fire hydrants are sheared, either BFD or the East Bay Municipal Utility District locates the hydrant control valve in the street and uses a hydrant wrench to stop the water supply to the broken hydrant, according to McCracken. During this incident, McCracken could not verify which party shut the water off.

KRON4 reported that at 9:20 p.m., the water was shut off and the scene was clear.

