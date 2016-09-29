UC Berkeley professor Blake Wentworth sues UC amid sex harassment allegations

Campus professor Blake Wentworth sued the UC Board of Regents for discrimination and retaliation Wednesday after a slew of sexual harassment allegations against him came to light last spring.

Two campus graduate students — Kathleen Gutierrez and Erin Bennett — filed sexual harassment complaints with the campus Title IX office in March 2015 against Wentworth, a professor in the South and Southeast Asian studies, or SSEAS, department. The office found that Wentworth had violated UC sexual misconduct policy in only Gutierrez’s case.

In April, Gutierrez and Bennett filed a state complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleging that the campus mishandled their respective sexual misconduct cases. Then, in May, campus alumna Nicole Hemenway filed lawsuits accusing Wentworth of sexual harassment and the campus of failing to provide a safe work environment.

“Once a professor is branded a ‘harasser’ in the media or popular opinion, he or she is unlikely to find work as a teacher again,” the lawsuit stated.

In Wentworth’s lawsuit, he alleged that Bennett lodged a complaint — of which he was notified in November 2014 — in an attempt to maintain her fellowship after she dropped her independent study class overseen by Wentworth.

“(Bennett) never advised him that their conversations or work interfered with her studies or made her uncomfortable,” the lawsuit alleged. “As her emails show, Bennett claimed to be ‘uncomfortable’ in an effort to save her funding and excuse her academic challenges.”

The then-SSEAS department chair, Jeffrey Hadler, referred Bennett’s complaint to the campus Title IX office in February 2015, two days after Wentworth — who has depression and bipolar disorder — was hospitalized for “a major psychological crisis,” according to the lawsuit. Wentworth alleged in his lawsuit that “Hadler quickly resurrected Bennett’s meritless assertions as a pretext to build a file on (Wentworth) and get rid of a disabled professor.”

According to the lawsuit, Wentworth had a “cordial, friendly” relationship with Gutierrez and she allegedly never told Wentworth that she found his behavior inappropriate before filing her complaint with the campus Title IX office.

Wentworth is currently on paid leave, according to campus spokesperson Janet Gilmore, as his case has yet to be resolved. In March, SSEAS faculty released a letter condemning the campus’ slowness in investigating the allegations of sexual misconduct against Wentworth.

The disciplinary consequences of the campus investigation would allow for “the full range of sanctions,” including dismissal, campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof previously said in April.

Wentworth alleged in the lawsuit that the Title IX office conducted a “hunt for ‘unprofessional conduct.’ ” According to the lawsuit, the campus Title IX office characterized his conversations about Burning Man and drug use in the context of lectures on utopianism as “unprofessional conduct,” and referred to his dog-walking on campus as “manipulative behavior.”

Wentworth is suing for an award of compensatory damages — which he assessed in the lawsuit to be in excess of $25,000 — as well as the cost of attorneys’ fees and any further relief the court deems just and proper.

Earlier this month, former UC Berkeley School of Law dean Sujit Choudhry also filed a lawsuit against the UC Board of Regents for racial discrimination. Choudhry, who the campus Title IX office found had violated UC sexual misconduct policy in July 2015, alleged in his lawsuit that the second disciplinary hearing against him is an attempt by the university to “deflect attention from its failure to meaningfully punish Caucasian faculty and administrators who were found to have committed appalling sexual misconduct.”

Michael Hoffman, an attorney for Wentworth, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Check back for updates.





