10 pick-up lines for game day

As we approach another game day, you may be wondering if this will be your lucky day where you find love. If you’re apprehensive about your love-finding abilities, don’t worry, for we at the Clog sat and mused until we thought of 10 fool-proof game day pick up lines.

My love life is emptier than this stadium right now, want to make it fuller? My personality is brighter than the opposing team’s future. Roses are red, violets are blue, Stanford is the worst, I want to make out with you. We may have lost the game, but you could still win me. I could make Memorial Stadium memorable for you tonight. Bears are not the only thing I want to roll on. It can’t be a coincidence that game day rhymes with foreplay. How about I take you out for each night game this semester? There’s a larger difference on the scoreboard than there is in our personalities. If I had a nickel for each time you ran through my mind, I’d have more money than UC Berkeley does for its athletic department.

