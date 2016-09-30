3-alarm fire breaks out at Berkeley church on Channing Way

A three-alarm fire broke out at Berkeley’s First Congregational Church on Channing Way about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Visibility on the 2300 block of Channing Way was incredibly low as smoke billowed from the building, located at 2345 Channing Way. Its roof had collapsed as of 1:50 p.m.

“It looked really containable at first, like it was 1 square foot, and then it quickly spread to the entire building,” said UC Berkeley sophomore Stephanie Miller, who lives at the nearby Rochdale Village on Haste Street. “One second it’s on fire, and then 45 minutes later it’s halfway burned down to the ground.”

As of 2:20 p.m., the Berkeley and Oakland fire departments were responding to the incident, with about 60 firefighters on the scene, according to acting BFD Chief Gil Dong. BFD was able to prevent the fire from spreading to the church’s auditorium, he said.

“Right now, we think we got most of the fire knocked out, but we still know there are some hotspots” in the building, Dong said at about 3 p.m., adding that BFD would remain in the area throughout the night.

The staff and children inside the church are safe, according to Berkeley Police Department Officer Jennifer Coats, and the staff has been instructed by BFD to stay at the far side of the building near Dwight Way and Telegraph Avenue.

Residents of the nearby Unit 3 student residence halls and a daycare facility were evacuated. As of 1:30 p.m., they had not been permitted to return to the building.

The First Congregational Church building was built in the 1920s, according to Berkeley Architectural Heritage Association President Steve Finacom. In 1942, during Japanese American internment, Japanese residents were instructed to report to city fire stations, but the church offered to take them in instead, Finacom said.

A fire in the 1970s damaged the north part of the building, which was subsequently remodeled, according to Finacom.

UC Berkeley freshman Alexander Liu, who is a member of The Daily Californian’s business staff, was working at Cafe 3 when the fire broke out, originating from the church’s chimney. He said Cafe 3 staff were evacuated from the building and relocated to Crossroads about 1:10 p.m.

“The smoke was just pouring in from the vents,” Liu said. “I was just praying in the back of my mind that nobody got injured.

No civilian injuries have been reported, Dong said. One firefighter — whose condition is unknown — had to be removed from the building, according to BFD Deputy Chief Donna McCracken.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters at the scene said work was being done on the roof before the fire broke out. There is no indication that the fire is gas related, according to PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

Several roadways in the area are closed, including Ellsworth and Dana streets between Channing Way and Durant Avenue, as well as Durant Avenue between Ellsworth and Dana streets, according to a Berkeley Police Department alert.

UCPD sent out an advisory about 1:30 p.m. recommending that all persons stay clear of the the two blocks between Bancroft and Dwight ways and Fulton Street and Telegraph Avenue because of the fire and heavy smoke.

