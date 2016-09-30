72 hours of Homecoming

No matter what your plans — going to the football game, showing off Berkeley to your parents or visiting your alma mater — Homecoming weekend is going to be hectic. To help you organize your time, The Daily Californian has put together a small itinerary to give you an idea of all the must-do activities available this weekend.

Friday afternoon

Campus tour, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To help get your bearings after a long trip to Berkeley, orient yourself with a tour of campus that highlights Berkeley’s unique architecture and history. The tour — beginning on campus near South Hall — is one of several offered throughout the weekend.

Dinner, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are so many good places to eat around Berkeley that it can be hard to choose where to go. If your parents are in town, one option is the Cal Parents Family Dinner hosted beneath the Campanile, accompanied by performances by student groups.

Saturday

Bear Affair Tailgate BBQ, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fuel up for the Big Game against Utah with a tailgate BBQ on campus. Alumni, parents and students are welcome. You’ll also get to meet Oski the Bear, who’s celebrating his 75th birthday Saturday!

Football game, 3 p.m.

Of course, the biggest event of the weekend will be Cal’s football match against Utah. Wear your Berkeley shirts and shout “Go Bears!” as loud as you can.

Scavenger hunt, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Not into football? That’s OK. The campus is organizing plenty of events to keep all possible homecoming visitors entertained, such as a scavenger hunt! Designed for people of all ages, this is a great way for families to spend the day together and for alumni to reminisce about their favorite places around Berkeley.

Dinner, 7 p.m.

Enjoy dinner downtown on Saturday and sample the variety of cuisines Berkeley has to offer. Stop by Sliver for a slice of pizza or some sushi at Joshu-Ya Brasserie. Afterward, treat yourselves to two scoops of delicious ice cream at Ici.

Sunday

Brunch, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you haven’t gotten tickets to the Cal Parents Farewell Brunch hosted at Crossroads, don’t sweat it. Check out La Note or Elmwood Cafe to enjoy some great food with great company.

Movie screening, anytime 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you don’t have any plans for Sunday, drop by the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive. Not only are the exhibits really interesting, but the museum will be offering movie screenings all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Coffee break, 3 p.m.

Need some fuel before beginning the journey back home? Grab a cup of joe at Caffe Strada or Philz Coffee to get some of your energy back while simultaneously hitting another popular Berkeley locale.

Ivana Saric is the special issues editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ivanas26.