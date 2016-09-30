Ben Gould’s criticism of Jesse Arreguin are misleading

I’d like to point out some misleading arguments made about Berkeley City Councilmember Jesse Arreguín’s urban agriculture proposal in Ben Gould’s op-ed in Berkeleyside entitled “Councilman Arreguín can’t greenwash his anti-housing policies,” published Sept. 12. While Councilmember Arreguín has responded already in the Berkeleyside, I thought that Gould and the campus community — where there is increasing passion for local, just and sustainable food systems — might benefit from further clarifications of Jesse Arreguín’s proposal to revise outdated city ordinances to reduce excessive red tape and fees faced by many community gardens in Berkeley.

First, Gould criticized Arreguín’s proposal for not prohibiting the use of pesticides in urban agriculture in Berkeley. I agree with this criticism in theory, and I know that Councilmember Arreguín has looked into limiting pesticide use in gardens in Berkeley as well. The problem is that California state law does not allow cities to regulate pesticide use. I know it sounds crazy but it’s true — see California Food and Agricultural Code Section 11501.1, which says:

“No ordinance or regulation of local government, including, but not limited to, an action by a local governmental agency or department, a county board of supervisors or a city council […] may prohibit or in any way attempt to regulate any matter relating to the registration, sale, transportation, or use of pesticides, and any of these ordinances, laws, or regulations are void and of no force or effect.”

Unfortunately, we live in a state with a powerful industrial agriculture lobby and so the efforts to repeal this state code have so far been unsuccessful. Instead of proposing a local agriculture ordinance that sounds really environmentally friendly but carries no legal weight, Arreguín decided to focus on what he can actually accomplish as a City Council member, such as reducing fees for community gardens, which are generally using organic and other environmentally friendly practices already anyway. Most people involved in backyard gardens, community gardens, and urban farms in Berkeley are involved so they can produce healthy and fresh food in environmentally responsible ways – and affordably.

Maybe instead of mansplaining about policy revolving around community gardens, Gould could learn more about the complexities of this subject first and then work with the other stakeholders proactively on solutions.

His other main critique about Arreguín’s proposal was basically that we should be prioritizing development of more housing, not urban farms, implying that housing and farms are competing with each other for land. The truth is that land is so expensive in Berkeley that there are not many cases in which a community garden outbids a housing developer for land. I don’t believe that’s ever happened actually. Unlike housing developers, community gardens and urban farms are typically volunteer efforts with little money, or organized by small nonprofits. Furthermore, most of the existing community gardens in Berkeley are located on non-standard, often triangular or otherwise oddly shaped lots (many are along the former Santa Fe train tracks), and these lots are not appropriate for housing development typically because of their small size and odd shapes. Some community gardens are in parks — again, not in competition with housing development (unless Ben Gould thinks we should build housing on top of our parks).

Finally, Gould criticized the urban agriculture proposal for not meeting Berkeley’s greenhouse gas reduction goals because of the way in which our Climate Action Plan imperfectly counts emissions by counting only emissions coming from within city limits, and excluding food production emissions. But the thing about greenhouse gas emissions is that they contribute to global warming in the same way regardless of whether they are emitted within Berkeley city limits. The Climate Action Plan itself actually recommends that the city “encourage and support existing community gardens as well as neighborhood initiatives to launch additional community gardens,” which is exactly what Arreguín’s proposed ordinance would do. Urban agriculture creates potential to produce some of our food more locally, and what’s even more impactful is its enormous potential for education and engaging citizens in ecologically sound food production. Our complex food system overall is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, so education and engagement around sustainable agriculture are really important no matter where and no matter what method you use for accounting greenhouse gas emissions.

Some existing urban farms in the East Bay even leverage grants to employ young people from low-income families and some employ formerly incarcerated individuals. To Ben Gould I say: I hope that you are not against that kind of “green collar” job creation for individuals who haven’t had the education and class privilege from which you benefit, even if this does not create more housing.

Gould and Jesse Arreguin are both running for mayor, and Arreguín is proposing progressive policies in his role as City Council member — policy proposals that make him look good to progressive voters. I get that Gould, too, wants opportunities to gain attention around his opinions on public policy. But I hope before he bashes any more of his opponent’s policy proposals that he will do his homework on the subject first, and quit picking on policy proposals that are poised to benefit small community gardens doing good work on shoestring budgets — without costing the city any money. I would expect better of a UC Berkeley student.

Christina Oatfield (B.S. Environmental Sciences, 2010) resides in South Berkeley and is an active participant in various nonprofit food and policy organizations.