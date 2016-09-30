Cal home games to watch in October

October is going to be an action-packed month for the Bears in Berkeley. Check out all the home games you can attend this month!

Football

Saturday, Oct. 1st vs. Utah

After dropping their first conference game against Arizona State last weekend, the Bears will look for their first win in Pac-12 play when the Utes visit Berkeley Saturday. The current Associated Press Top 25 ranks Utah at No. 18 in the nation after going 4-0 to open the season. The Utes are coming off of an energizing late-game victory against USC, which was reminiscent of the heartbreaking loss they delivered to the Trojans in 2014. Look out for the Utah defense, which has allowed just two passing touchdowns all season, to put up a gritty fight against quarterback Davis Webb, who leads the nation in touchdown passes.

Friday, Oct. 21st vs. Oregon

The Ducks sit at 2-2 after a disappointing loss at home last week against Colorado. This surprising record has caused many Oregon fans to begin crying wolf, some even calling for head coach Mark Helfrich’s job. Despite Oregon’s failure thus far in living up to preseason expectations, freshman quarterback Dakota Prukop is still certainly a threat against the subpar Cal defense. The Ducks will carry a seven-game win streak against Cal into this matchup, so expect the Bears to be hungry for the win.

Women’s Soccer

The Cal women’s soccer team has made a strong showing through its first 10 games, going 8-2 so far. The Bears are undefeated at home, with a record of 6-0, and have also won their last three games against UC Davis, USF and Oregon State. You can catch them at home on Oct. 3 vs. Washington State, Oct. 20 vs. No. 22 Utah and Oct. 23 vs. Colorado.

Men’s Soccer

With a commendable 4-2-1 record this season, the Cal men’s soccer team is not currently ranked, but is receiving votes in the NCAA Top 25. Like their female counterpart, the men’s team is also riding a three-game win streak. The Bears have a tough home schedule in October, taking on three ranked teams in No.13 UCLA, No. 22 San Diego State and No. 16 Washington. Watch those home matchups Oct. 13, Oct. 16 and Oct. 27, respectively, as well as against Oregon State on Oct. 30.

Men’s Water Polo

With just one loss on the season through 12 games, which came last weekend against UCLA, the men’s water polo team has been nothing short of dominant so far this season. The Bears sit second in the rankings, behind only the Bruins team who defeated them. They jump into a slew of home games early in October, taking on UCSB and SJSU this weekend, as well as Long Beach State Oct. 6. Also catch their retribution match against UCLA on Oct. 22.

Women’s Volleyball

Coming off of two straight losses to open Pac-12 play, the Cal women’s volleyball team has a jam-packed month of October ahead of it. They currently sit last in the Pac-12, although it is still early in the season with 18 games left to play. You can see the Bears in six of those remaining 18 here in Berkeley on Oct. 9, 14, 16, 28 and 29, against Utah, Colorado, ASU, Arizona, Washington and Washington State, respectively.

Field Hockey

The women’s field hockey team will look to improve on its 2-6 record heading into October. The team will face Western division teams twice in October, once at home and once on the road, giving it plenty of opportunity to gain ground. Look out for those home games against UC Davis, Stanford and University of the Pacific, on Oct. 2, 7 and 30, respectively.