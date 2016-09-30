Cal men’s soccer to face early test against Stanford

It’s that time of year again.

Pac-12 play is officially underway for the Cal men’s soccer team (4-2-1). And what a better way to get it kicked off than battling your cross-bay rivals?

The Bears will be battling Stanford (3-2-3) in Palo Alto on Sunday, looking to add a fourth game to their current three-game win streak. Cal has outscored opponents 11-4 in that span, keeping up with the rest of the Pac-12 in the early season standings.

“Every game is important on top of playing probably your top rival,” said senior forward Christian Thierjung. “It’s going to be a battle and we’re playing on the road, so they’re gonna be a lot of fans on their sides. We’re gonna look for the W this weekend.”

And Cal is in prime position to do so, going into Stanford fresh off a 3-2 overtime win over then-No. 25 Santa Barbara. The Bears eliminated the Gauchos altogether from the NSCAA coaches poll, with a 96th-minute goal from Thierjung being the deciding factor.

Thierjung has been spectacular as of late, scoring seven goals over his past three games. But he accredits his success not to his unmatched skill, but to being at the right place at the right time and letting his teammates do the rest.

“The chemistry in the offensive third has been really strong this year,” Thierjung said. “Jose (Carrera-Garcia)’s a great player, Trevor (Haberkorn)’s a great player, Spencer (Held). They all know where to find me. Paul (Salcedo-Borrego), Javi (Macias), it doesn’t matter whoever comes in. Everyone is really strong and they know how to play.”

The Bears’ exuberant team chemistry should play a huge role in defeating the Cardinal, which has been playing better than its 3-2-3 record suggests. Stanford is entering Sunday’s game off a loss against San Francisco, but had won three straight prior matches.

Stanford outscored its opponents 11-2 during that span, with most of the damage coming from junior forward Foster Langsdorf. Langsdorf scored five goals over that time to cement himself as the team’s top scorer, racking up 13 points and six goals in eight games.

He looked to have his seventh goal of the season last week against USF, but his shot was blocked by a Don defender and ricocheted around the box until San Francisco scored an own goal. The own goal was not enough to win the game, however, as the Cardinal dropped the matchup, 2-1.

By comparison, Cal spread the ball around in its last game against Santa Clara. In addition to Thierjung’s game-winning goal, Carrera-Garcia and senior defender Nick Lima scored huge goals to equalize the game at 1-1 and then 2-2. Spreading the ball around will be an essential part of Cal’s game Sunday, as a score can come from any number of players who are open for a shot.

“(We’re going to) go out there, work hard, stay strong defensively and score the chances,” Thierjung said. “Because we’re a great team and we always create scoring chances, so it’s about finishing those.”

