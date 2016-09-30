Click on this pls

You know them, you love them and you scroll over them. You may even occasionally give one the time of day, entranced by the promises of celebrity gossip, health miracles and maybe even the chance to find your 1976 yearbook photo!

Today, clickbait is ubiquitous in the internet experience. These articles and posts have become a necessary burden (or delight) in the hours spent surfing the world wide web.

Clickbait is defined by the Oxford Dictionary (a recent addition from fall, along with “YOLO,” “butt fuck” and others) as “content whose main purpose is to attract attention and encourage visitors to click on a link to a particular web page.”

Because of its goal of ultimately attracting and encouraging attention, clickbait is almost entirely dependent on its capacity for a good headline. A good headline is the key to the golden click.

Writing headlines is an integral part of a copy editor’s job. Each one is an opportunity for creativity, the chance to flex your vocabulary and puzzle out words in the confines of a text box. The package of headlines, jump heads, subheads and photo captions within a story needs to be informative, accurate and have just the right amount of intrigue to draw a reader in. While there is no set of rules for a good headline, the Columbia School of Journalism offers a “T-A-C-T” guideline in which taste, attractiveness, clarity and truth are the metric by which a good headline is measured.

From a copy editor’s perspective, online headlines have the benefit of existing outside the physical limitations of print headlines, which are dependent on sizing limits and the content presented on a specific page. Clickbait also has its own constraints, with formulas and means of maximizing readers specific to online viewing patterns.

So, are clickbait articles the epitome of headline-writing or its downfall? And where will copy editors find themselves in this new bait-scape?

As some have pointed out, “shouty journalism” isn’t a new phenomenon, and headlines in any context are looking to grab a reader’s attention. But as content moves increasingly toward the web, unbound by the limitations of print space and in a constant push for clicks, will headlines start to lose their tact … or TACT?

