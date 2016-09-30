Conservative thought necessary for campus growth

Watching what passes for debate between left and right on college campuses about the issues of “social justice” brings to mind the observation of the late Jesuit philosopher John Courtney Murray, who suggested that sometimes the most useful thing to do is “achieve disagreement.” This may seem a bizarre notion in a world of disagreeable cable TV “news,” not to mention the campus hothouses cultivating endlessly exotic hybrids of microaggressive proscriptions. Disagreement and ideological conflict seem like the most prevalent phenomena of our time. How can that be thought of as a difficult achievement?

But Murray was onto something when he went on to explain that a lot of what we call disagreement is really confusion. Even when left and right use the same vocabulary, what appears to be a common universe of discourse is in fact so different that, Murray wrote, “the issue of agreement or disagreement tends to become irrelevant … One does not know what the other is talking about.” Thus when thinkers of the left and right use basic terms such as rights, freedom, authority, nature, class, power, culture, democracy, equality, reason, context, knowledge and, most important of all, justice, the understanding of what these terms mean is so disparate that it is almost impossible to have a real argument.

Thus, Murray concluded, “our intellectual experience is one of sheer confusion, in which soliloquy succeeds to argument.”

Part of the problem arises from the specialized language or particular meanings that are endemic to intellectual subcultures. Conservatives like to complain of the ideologically weighted jargon of postmodern critical theory (which appears to me more critical than theoretical) such as “hegemony,” “intersectionalism” and “patriarchy,” and are put off by the seemingly deliberate obscurity of popular leftists thinkers such as Michel Foucault and Slavoj Zizek. But conservatives have their own specialized jargon which is just as opaque to outsiders and non-conservatives, from Eric Voegelin’s warning against “immanentizing the eschaton” (there are t-shirts!) to Leo Strauss’s sometimes perverse method of esoteric interpretation.

At the root of the clash between left and right are serious theoretical differences that seldom see the light of day any more, especially on college campuses where conservative professors are so scarce, though that is not the only or even primary reason fundamental debates no longer take place. And while it is likely impossible to bridge these theoretical differences, airing them out more fully would at least bring some clarity — some achieved disagreement! — to our debates on a practical level, where some better understanding might be possible.

At the theoretical level, postmodern leftism is “anti-foundational,” skeptical even of the conventions of language and rationality itself. In the hands of feminists and gay theorists, this buttresses the view that that claims of objective neutrality are de facto instruments of oppression. Although this line of argument is thought to trace back to Nietzsche and his successors, it seems to me merely a modern variation of the argument of Thrasymachus in Book I of Plato’s Republic, which I had thought Socrates dispatched 2,400 years ago. Beyond the self-refuting character of anti-foundational arguments (using language to describe the problems of language is problematic, no?), the view that language is chiefly a cloak for power raises the question not simply of why we are having this conversation, but how we are having this conversation.

But descending from the theoretical to the historical plane presents a different picture. Few serious conservatives dispute that the historic grievances of women and minorities about centuries of unjust treatment are absolutely correct. I make a point in my classes on legal history to acquaint students with the lesser-known 19th century state court cases that barred women from most professional occupations, for example. Viewed in historical and practical rather than in postmodern theoretical terms, the impulses behind enthusiasms for “safe spaces” and against marginalizing “microaggressions” seem more grounded and reasonable, even to a cis-conservative like me.

But sublimating the problems of justice to radical critical theory not only prevents discussion by categorically ruling out disagreement, it also prevents discussion of remedies. Even if we stipulate that everything is “socially constructed” (a concept that ironically originated partly with a conservative sociologist), how do we go about socially constructing a more just world? It is when we try the thought experiment of granting absolute power to today’s crusaders for social justice that the details of what a more just world would look like are conspicuously scarce or incommensurate with the scale of the problem.

And where did today’s crusaders for social justice acquire their perceptions of injustice? Considered candidly, it would have to trace back to the dead white guys who founded the liberal tradition, like Locke and Kant, who are typically rubbished or unread today. I’d gladly match them up against Foucault and his successors. Any takers? It’s the kind of debate that needs to be rekindled if academic life is to be prevented from becoming purely an insular soliloquy.

Steven F. Hayward is a visiting scholar at the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley.