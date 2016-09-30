Davis Webb’s big chance

The Cal football team heads into Saturday’s game with No. 18 Utah looking for revenge, after an uncharacteristic turnover-filled outing from Jared Goff cost the Bears a victory and their undefeated record, all in front of a national TV audience. It was a bad look for Cal and a bad look for Goff.

But if the Bears aren’t careful, this matchup could turn into another debacle for the passing game.

Utah comes into the matchup overrated — it has barely defeated some mediocre opponents — but its defense remains nearly impenetrable. The Utes have allowed less than 16 points per game, and even that number is inflated after USC scored on a kickoff return last week. The Kyle Whittingham-coached Utes have long made their bones holding back even the most talent-laden offenses.

Cal quarterback Davis Webb seemingly brandishes an impressive enough resume to pick apart any defense. But Saturday will be the best opportunity yet to see if he can truly be among the crème de la crème of college quarterbacks and overcome the holes in his game for a full 60 minutes.

At first glance, it may be hard to imagine there are many things missing in Webb’s game. And to be fair, he’s looked great for just about the whole year — he’s passed for 1,837 yards and 18 touchdowns through only four games.

But Webb’s short accuracy has not been up to snuff. He’s led receivers too far and thrown balls too high, leading to what has to be one of the highest “balls-grazed-off-receivers’-fingers” rates in the nation.

Additionally, he’s sometimes struggled when opposing defenses actually have star wide receiver Chad Hansen covered (if such a thing exists). Webb’s backbreaking interception against Arizona State last Saturday came when he developed some serious tunnel vision, predictably targeting Hansen even when he was blanketed by the Sun Devils’ defense.

The expectation that Hansen will bail out Cal on every crucial play, while also being shockingly effective for the most part, can be problematic when defenses catch on.

And against Whittingham and the Utes, it would be foolish to think they won’t catch on.

This makes it all the more crucial for Cal’s other wide receivers to step up and for Webb to look to them. Right now, the Bears have 10 players with five or more receptions, but only Hansen has more than 17. Having clear, consistent non-Hansen options to target could do Webb some good.

The prime candidates to take on that role are redshirt junior Jordan Veasy and freshmen Melquise Stovall and Demetris Robertson. Veasy was a non-factor against the Sun Devils, but is a big target with good hands that has already put together some solid games for the Bears. Stovall and Robertson both have shown flashes of brilliance and seem to be on track to fulfilling some amazing potential. Robertson may be the fastest guy on the field every time he plays and scored twice last weekend to go along with 103 yards, while Stovall has consistently made defenders miss and is the team’s second-leading receiver.

Webb will need to put some trust in the hands of these receivers against Utah if he is to lead the Bears to a win Saturday.

This game will be Webb’s chance to make good on all of his promise. There are already whispers abound that the offense hasn’t lost a step since Goff’s departure. Some expect Webb to give the program a second consecutive first round pick. And Webb has already done something Goff never did: topple a ranked opponent.

But if the Bears lose to Utah at home and see bowl eligibility get ever closer to pipe dream-status, Webb’s promise and numbers will be for naught.

Hooman Yazdanian is the sports editor. Contact him at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @hoomanyazdanian