Editor’s note

Every fall, the celebration of Homecoming marks a time-honored tradition in the Berkeley community. It represents the coming together of old and new, as alumni return to their alma mater once again, to reminisce on old adventures and celebrate new ones.

Although Homecoming weekend is distinguished by the myriad planned activities happening on campus, nothing matches the anticipation for the Homecoming game Saturday. When old and new students, parents and younger siblings gather to watch Cal’s match against University of Utah, the true spirit of Homecoming becomes apparent in the flurry of excitement and unity.

In the midst of the excitement, we hope this issue sparks an appreciation of what makes UC Berkeley a school worth coming back to year after year for so many people — for alumni, for students but also for faculty members. We are a school known for our eccentricity and activism, and on weekends such as this, we get to celebrate that legacy more than ever.

Ivana Saric is the special issues editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ivanas26.