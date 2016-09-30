‘Manbassadors’ program needs fine-tuning

Women aren’t responsible for educating men about sexism, and men must understand that they can never purport to be a final authority on the topic.

As a space for men to educate each other on sexism in the workplace, the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business MBA program’s “manbassador” initiative attempts to tread the line between these two truths.

But there is room for improvement in its model.

For example, one of the main pillars of the manbassador program is Guy Talks, where groups of students — eight to 10 men and one to two women — gather to discuss sexism in the business world. Encouraging gender equity means creating an environment where all voices at the conference table garner respect and hold equal weight.

When manbassadors outnumber their female counterparts in gender equity meetings eight to one or 10 to two, creating that open environment seems impossible at best and at worst encourages men to feel empowered to explain gender equity to women.

Moreover, discussing equity just in terms of male and female creates an incomplete picture of gender relations in the workforce. The manbassador program cannot be successful unless it further emphasizes the systemic silencing and ostracizing of transgender or nonconforming workers, who routinely face severe workplace discrimination and often lack legal protection against it.

The program’s shortcomings, however, don’t render it useless or irreparable. It’s incumbent on men to aggressively challenge cultural norms that suggest women should be submissive and obedient in the workplace. By creating and participating in this organization, men at Haas at least recognize implicit biases that merit challenging.

But manbassadors need to recognize that their purpose isn’t to prove they are most tolerant. Their purpose is to create a business environment that equally accepts and respects male and nonmale voices.

It goes further than challenging their own biases, too. Manbassador needs to equip people with the tools to openly discuss gender discrimination in the real business world, where groups of open-minded people don’t always come together voluntarily to combat their implicit biases.

Should the manbassador program find itself able to iron out its flaws, it could serve as a model for the rest of Haas and the entire UC Berkeley campus. Limiting this sort of mission to the MBA program means that men in the undergraduate program at Haas may continue to ignorantly affirm sexist norms.

This would also be true of men in notoriously unequal fields, such as STEM, which desperately need more discussions about gender imbalances.

UC Berkeley ought to be at the forefront of combatting gender inequity, and with an appropriate and acceptable manbassador program spread throughout all campus departments, that could be an attainable reality. Because any industry that holds half of the population back will remain entirely in the past.

