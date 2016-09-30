Who Would You Rather: Team Wes or Team Williams

In this series, we’ve been dealing mostly with the cream of the crop when it comes to former Cal athletes. Marshawn Lynch, Aaron Rodgers and Tony Gonzalez are all among the best ever at their positions. Now we’ll be taking a look at a slightly different caliber of former Bear football players. But we’re not just taking a step down to the more average player. We want players who came closer to true success without having actually achieved it.. How do you get the closest to success without actually reaching it? Having a name who sounds like someone who did. Introducing Steve Williams and Wesley Walker.

Steve Williams was a cornerback who left Cal in 2013 for what has been an up-and-down NFL career. He was drafted in the fifth round after his redshirt junior season, but missed all of his rookie season with the Chargers with a pectoral injury, played two more seasons in San Diego and is now a free agent after being waived by the Chargers and the Rams. But hey, who can sneeze at three years in the NFL? I’ll tell you who can: Steve Williams, one of the most famous caddies in the history of golf. Do you know how hard it is to be a famous caddy? He got to write an autobiography! No NFL equipment managers get to write books about their life. Steve Williams of Cal made a living doing his childhood dream for three years. Steve Williams became world famous for holding Tiger Wood’s golf clubs. That’s true success.

Now, like you, when I saw Wesley Walker was a Cal alum who went onto enjoy a Pro Bowl career as a wide receiver, I thought I couldn’t remember the short white guy who’s job Julian Edelman stole having been a Bear. He was not. That’s Wes Welker. This is Wes Walker. Now, Walker hardly needs Welker’s help to be close to success. Walker made two Pro Bowls, and didn’t let blindness in one eye stop him from becoming one of the best wide receivers in Cal and New York Jets history. But Welker made five Pro Bowls, set many records for receptions, and formed a pretty unforgettable partnership with Tom Brady as well as a very forgettable one with Peyton Manning. So it can’t exactly hurt for Walker to get occasionally confused with Welker. So with doppelgangers in mind, let’s do who we’d rather.

Proximity to Fame

We all love being around famous people. There’s nothing better than pretending to take a selfie when actually snapping a picture of someone who’s face you vaguely recognize having a sandwich. Athletes are particularly well-equipped for getting to meet famous people. And these particular athletes were experts at it.

Wesley Walker joined the Jets just after Joe Namath retired, but I’m willing to bet Namath was still bumping around the team complex for a couple years after he left. In between highly unsuccessful stints on TV as a host and sports commentator, I choose to believe Namath would go back and hang around the Jets to remind him of his success. So in my stupid made up world, Walker got to see the NFL’s first true superstar as well as its most legendarily average players.

What I wouldn’t give to see that mink coat in person.

Wes Welker also excelled in this category, playing for two of the most famous and accomplished quarterbacks of their generation. On top of that, Welker almost certainly got to meet Giselle. I’m told she’s a model, and even though I don’t think I’ve ever seen a picture of her, she’s famous enough that I still certainly know who she is. That’s some grade-A celebrity hanging around.

Steve Williams of Cal didn’t achieve much in this category. He got to play on the Chargers with Philip Rivers, but Rivers is to Brady and Manning as the guys from One Direction who aren’t Zayn and Harry are to Zayn and Harry. There’s a clear hierarchy. Steve Williams the caddy was almost literally a professional hang-arounder, and got to be one with arguably the most famous athlete of his lifetime, Tiger Woods. Woods was at William’s wedding, so unless Woods went stag, Williams also got to meet Elin (or one of the mistresses)!

It’s close, but the tie-breaker has to be that Brady almost certainly got Welker and Edelman confused at points when they were on the team (they’re the exact same player). Famous people not respecting you is almost as bad as you not having met them at all, so we’ll have to give this to the Williams’s.

Embarassing Yourself

Wes Walker is by all accounts a respectable man, and I don’t have anything bad to say about him. Steve Williams of Cal also hasn’t done anything to embarrass himself as far as I know. So this one is left up to the alter-egos. Wes Welker has two counts against him in this category. In the 2012 Super Bowl, he dropped a ball that both lost the game for the Patriots, and meant that Eli Manning would end up with two championships, confirming this world is utterly broken. This season, he also put on a super creepy Tom Brady mask and went around the Patriots tailgate celebrating with fans, and then revealing who he was by taking off the mask. It was really hard to watch. Dressing up as your more famous friend then revealing that you’re actually a more out of shape and less famous teammate of that guy is definitely cringe worthy.

Steve Williams the caddy unfortunately is able to out-embarrass Wes. Once, Williams dropped one of Woods’s clubs into a lake on the course they were playing. That’s incredible. Your job is to hold golf clubs! You can focus for weeks on doing nothing but dropping the thing you’re not supposed to drop, and specifically not dropping them into water! But Williams managed to. He also described his relationship with Woods as being like his “slave” in his autobiography, which on top of being an incredibly embarrassingly poor choice of words, shows a really fundamental misunderstanding of his job as a caddy. Team Williams has done more embarrassing than Team Wes so Wes gets the point and ties it 1-1.

Are You Boring?

Wesley Walker is not boring at all, there’s pretty much nothing cooler than succeeding in the NFL with one eye blind. Wes Welker and Steve Williams of Cal are both a bit boring. Steve Williams is involved with the most boring sports, and isn’t even the one doing the thing. You can hardly get more boring points. Team Walker walks away victorious.

Andrew Wild covers men’s tennis. Contact him at [email protected].