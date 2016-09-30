What type of Birkenstock are you?

Needless to say, Birkenstocks are a gift from the foot gods. If you’re lazy, Birkenstocks are great because you don’t have to fasten any buckles or tie and laces. If you’re walking from the Units to Tolman Hall, Birkenstocks are as comfortable as can be. The one thing we can’t attest for is their beauty, but to that we say, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

How could a school in a town called Berkeley not sport shoes colloquially called “birks”? If you’re contemplating buying a pair, or just simply want to know if your pair(s) of Birkenstocks are a true representation of your personality, take the following quiz.

How much do you walk (on average) a day? 1/2 mile 1-2 miles 3 miles 5 miles 6+ miles How would you describe your fashion? Fashionable and put together Whatever’s comfortable, I don’t really care Pretty basic — whatever’s trending at the moment Boho, hipster vibes Usually athletic clothes suitable for walking and hiking How old are you? 17 22-24 20-21 18-19 25 or older How many pairs of Birkenstocks do you already have? 2 pairs 4 pairs 0 pairs 3 pairs 5 pairs What is your horoscope sign? Pisces, Aquarius Taurus, Aries Gemini, Cancer Leo, Virgo, Libra Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio What’s your favorite type of climate? Tropical climate Colder climate Desert climate Mild climate I’m good with anything Who’s your favorite musical artist? Katy Perry Jack Johnson Drake Vampire Weekend Earth, Wind & Fire What’s your ideal vacation? Somewhere on a beach Road trip in the U.S. Euro trip Southeast Asia Camping trip What’s your favorite Disney movie? “The Little Mermaid” “Peter Pan” “Cinderella” “Aladdin” I’m too old for that. Gizeh: This fun and youthful pair of shoes represents your excitement for life. You like to soak up the sun and have fun with friends. You enjoy the aesthetics of this fashion-forward pair, which can sometimes get in the way of practicality. Boston: You’re a pretty traditional, straight-laced person. You enjoy the simple pleasures in life. You value comfort in all aspects of your life and are most likely a creature of habit. Arizona: Some may say you’re basic, but you’re not. Yeah, you may like what’s “mainstream,” but you argue that it’s mainstream for a reason. Mayari: Some call you a free spirit, others call you a hipster. You take the road less traveled, and when it comes to fashion you take some risks. Chances are you have tickets to the next music festival nearby. Milano: You’re an old soul, or maybe just old. Only the wise can be so practical when it comes to footwear. These shoes aren’t going anywhere so bring on the adventures.

