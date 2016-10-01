Berkeley police respond to attempted robbery in South Berkeley

Berkeley Police Department responded to an attempted robbery Friday night, according to a UCPD crime alert.

About 11:26 p.m. BPD received a report that an Asian male adult was the victim of an attempted robbery near the 2500 block of Dwight Way, the alert stated. The victim, with unknown campus affiliation, was approached by three suspects, according to the alert. One suspect allegedly displayed brass knuckles and demanded the victim’s property, the alert stated.

The suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head, and was unsuccessful in taking the victim’s property, with all three suspects fleeing westbound on foot along Dwight Way, according to the alert.

The victim received minor head injuries and was treated at the scene by firefighters, according to the alert. UCPD and BPD searched the area but could not locate the suspects, the alert stated.

The alert stated that the suspect possessing brass knuckles was a Black male in his 20s with a medium build wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The other two suspects were described only as Black males in their 20s.

BPD is asking anyone with information regarding this crime or suspects to contact the department at (510) 981-5900.

