Cal football stages goal line stand to upset No. 18 Utah, 28-23

Cal managed to hold on to a 28-17 fourth quarter lead against Utah on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, as they held on to win 28-23.

Davis Webb finished 22-35 for 306 yards and four touchdowns for the Bears. Both Demetris Robertson and Chad Hansen both caught two touchdown passes, and all four went for more than 24 yards apiece. Robertson finished with 4 catches and 97 yards, while Hansen had 5 catches for 98 yards.

The Utes were powered by their running game, with Armand Shyne gaining 99 yards on the ground for two touchdowns, and Zack Moss added another touchdown and 66 rushing yards. Quarterback Troy Williams finished with 266 yards on 24-43 passing.

