Car collides with truck that carries human waste near College Ave. and Ashby Ave.

A passenger car and a truck that carries human waste collided near the intersection of College and Ashby Avenues at around 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Berkeley Police Department Lt. Andrew Rateaver.

The passenger car left the roadway and entered the property of the Wells Fargo Bank at 2959 College Ave., but did not hit the building, Rateaver said in an email. According to a BPD advisory issued at around 6:30 a.m, nobody was injured in the accident.

Damage to the property was minor to moderate, according to Rateaver. BPD were notified of the crash at 6:09 a.m. and responded to the scene with five police cars shortly after.

After the collision, oil was discovered to be leaking from one of the vehicles. A portion of College Avenue between Russell Street and and Ashby Avenue was closed until approximately 7 a.m. while the roadway was assessed for hazardous materials, Rateaver said in the email.

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.