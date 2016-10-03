Cal men’s soccer loses to rivals Stanford

Going into Sunday evening’s matchup in Palo Alto, the Cal men’s soccer team (4-3-1) was attempting to sneak away with a win against a Cardinal squad (4-2-3) that has only lost one of its previous 19 contests at Cagan Stadium. Riding a three-game win streak of their own, the Bears aimed to make it two losses in a row for Stanford, which was unranked for the first time since September 2014.

But the chip on Stanford’s shoulder proved too big for the Bears to crunch through, as the Cardinal ultimately came away with the win to extend their streak to 20 by defeating Cal, 1-0.

Stanford’s lone score of the game came in the 47th minute, as junior forward Foster Langsdorf sprinted down the middle of the pitch with sole possession of the ball. Cal’s Joshua Morton was to his right, attempting to prevent the inevitable goal, but Langsdorf was able to separate from the junior defender.

His shot made it past a diving Jonathan Klinsmann to secure the eventual game winner for the Cardinal. The goal put him at seven for the season, matching his career high when he scored seven goals in 23 matchups as a sophomore.

Klinsmann had a long night in the box, as the Stanford offense put pressure on him the entire evening. He defended six shots on goal of Stanford’s 18 total, and ended up on the ground in the 11th minute after colliding with Stanford’s Drew Skundrich while snatching a ball out of the air.

Cal’s key offensive weapon as of late, senior forward Christian Thierjung, was completely shut down by the Stanford defense. Although he averaged 2.7 shots per game on the season going into the matchup, Thierjung was unable to get a single shot in the game.

The rest of the Bears’ offense had an equally hard time finding scoring opportunities, as several scoring chances were either blocked by defenders or reeled in by goalkeeper Andrew Epstein. Epstein defended four shots on goal out of Cal’s 13 total during the night.

Although the Bears were shut out, they did have their chances early in the matchup. In the 14th minute, a Stanford shot deflected off Cal’s goal post and was promptly picked back up by the Bears’ offense.The ball eventually found its way to sophomore forward Spencer Held, who made a shot inside of the Cardinal box for what was believed to be the first goal of the game.

But the goal was immediately voided by the referees, as Cal was ruled offsides.

The game was as physical as it was close with a combined three yellow cards drawn by both teams. Thierjung was also hit with a red card in the 89th minute. In the 11th minute, a scuffle between Cal’s Trevor Haberkorn and Stanford’s Bryce Marion ensued when Marion tripped up Haberkorn. Haberkorn shoved Marion and some words were exchanged, but no cards were given to either.

With its first Pac-12 matchup in the books, Cal will square up against Oregon State and Washington next weekend before heading back home on the 13th to take on UCLA.

