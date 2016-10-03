Cal women’s tennis gives strong showing in Fall Nike Invitational

Over the weekend, the Cal women’s tennis team participated in its annual Fall Nike Invitational, which ran from Friday to Sunday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and Channing Tennis Courts.

Participating teams played in three flights of both singles and doubles in Cal’s home opener, which has usually been the team’s season opener as well. Competing with Cal were Arizona State, BYU, Cal Poly, UC Davis, Fresno State, Nevada, Pacific, Sacramento State, Saint Mary’s, San Francisco, UC Santa Barbara, Santa Clara and UCLA.

Players faced tough conditions for the duration of the tournament — challenging wind gusts threw players off and forced them to change their game styles.

“I think we tend to have a variety of weather conditions at Berkeley, and in various points of the year, it plays to our advantage,” said Cal head coach Amanda Augustus. “In tennis, everything’s never perfect, so you need to learn how to handle different situations.”

In the doubles Blue Flight, the No. 1 seeded team of Denise Starr and Maria Smith reached the semifinals before falling to UCLA’s Jada Hart and Terri Fleming with a score of 4-8. Cal’s team of Alexis Nelson and Stephanie Lin reached the quarterfinals of the doubles Gold Flight but lost 3-8 to UCLA’s Alaina Miller and Kristen Wiley.

In the doubles White Flight, Cal’s Audrey Mayer teamed up with Fresno State’s Abbey Watanabe. Mayer and Watanabe made the consolation quarterfinals before losing to USF’s Amber Del Rosario and Sarina Chhabra with a score of 1-8.

Singles proved to be a strong point for the Bears this weekend, with multiple players making deep runs in their flights.

Starr, who holds a preseason ranking of No. 62 and had the No. 1 seed in the Blue Flight, reached the semifinals. She was also joined by junior Karla Popovic, who is ranked No. 90 and was the No. 4 seed in the tournament.

On Sunday morning, Starr faced a tough duel with ASU’s Kassidy Jump, who had the No. 3 seed and is ranked 87th in singles. Jump prevailed in a long three-set match with a score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to earn a spot in the final.

On the other side of the draw, Popovic faced the eighth seed, ASU’s Sammi Hampton. Hampton defeated the second seed, Cal’s Olivia Hauger, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, in the quarterfinals. But Popovic was ready for Hampton and earned a solid 6-0, 6-4 victory to earn herself a matchup with Jump in the final.

With Jump playing great tennis, Popovic knew she had to step up her game in order to win the flight. From the start of the match, she assumed an aggressive play style, which she backed up with consistency and strong defensive play when needed.

Popovic took the first set 6-1 with an emphatic forehand service return winner down the line, pumping her fist as she headed to her bench. The second set was no different, with Popovic out-grinding Jump on longer points and using her big serve to her advantage. She took the set 6-2, winning the flight.

“I just stayed focused and wasn’t too worried about my draw too much. I wanted to take it step by step and just looked at one match at a time,” Popovic said. “I think I moved really well. I knew Kassidy’s game from before and I know her game style, so I knew that it was going to be a tough match. Overall I served pretty well, so that helped me as well.”

The Bears will use the confidence they gained from this tournament this week in their upcoming events. Starr will travel to Los Angeles for the ITA Women’s All-American Championships, while the rest of the team will travel to Moraga for the St. Mary’s Invitational.

