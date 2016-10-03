‘It Can’t Happen Here’ preaches to the choir about the rise of fascism in America

Before the play begins, the full cast of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s season opener “It Can’t Happen Here” stands on stage to make a few announcements: Turn off your cell phones, it will get participatory and any resemblance to real-world scenarios is purely coincidental.

That last disclaimer is the first of many winks to the audience, who are well aware that this cautionary tale of American fascism is a pointed response to the unlikely rise of Donald Trump.

“It Can’t Happen Here” is an adaptation of the 1935 Sinclair Lewis novel of the same name, which Lewis wrote amid the backdrop of European fascism and the alarming politics of “The Kingfish” Huey Long. It follows Doremus Jessup (Tom Nelis), a liberal middle-class newspaper editor, and his family as they confront the political ascent of Berzelius “Buzz” Windrip (David Kelly), a tell-it-like-it-is charmer who wants to make America great again — by any means necessary.

Jessup watches in disbelieving horror as his neighbors in Fort Beulah, Vermont, throw their support behind Windrip. Even his own son Philip (Will Rogers) turns out to be a Windrip apologist, though the rest of his family and his friend and lover Lorinda Pike (an excellent Deidrie Henry) prove to have stronger moral cores.

Political skeptics and the Bernie left get their analogue too. Auto repair shop employees communist Karl Pascal (Gerardo Rodriguez, who gets the play’s biggest laughs) and socialist John Pollikop (Mark Kenneth Smaltz) plan on supporting a third party candidate, much to Jessup’s despair.

The cavernous Berkeley Rep stage makes a perfect blank canvas for several elaborate set pieces and quick scene changes. The direction by Lisa Peterson is slick and rapidly paced with an emphasis on the visual: the melancholic fall of confetti over a bewildered Jessup after a Windrip rally, a greyed American flag, menacing oversized shadows of Windrip’s followers illuminated in orange as they burn books. The purposefully diverse 14-person cast inhabits several roles at once, often breaking the fourth wall to speak to the audience directly.

Artistic Director Tony Taccone and Bennett S. Cohen’s book is frequently heavy handed. But it’s hard not to be heavy handed in an election year that long ago reached the peak of absurdity, and it’s near-impossible to mine effective commentary from a political climate in which actual headlines read like Andy Borowitz pieces. There’s a joke about the difficulty of maintaining border walls and a reference to Windrip impersonating his own PR person. In fact, in the first act, Buzz Windrip seems almost tame — a throwback to the country-boy bluster of George W. Bush rather than the monster of today.

Once in office, Windrip drops his folksy act and takes up the mantle of paranoid dictator. A volunteer army of Minute Men thugs patrol the streets, enforcing curfews and beating up dissenters. Jessup’s disgruntled former employee Shad Ledue (Scott Coopwood, sporting the standard evil hairdo — bald head and goatee) is quick to join up with the Minute Men and use his newfound power to terrorize the Jessups.

A lot gets crammed into the bleakly dystopian second act. Doremus Jessup is arrested, released then rearrested by the fabulously named Effingham Swan (Charles Shaw Robinson, playing with a twinkly sadism reminiscent of a Christoph Waltz role), before he flees to Canada where the resistance movement is — giving literal meaning to the age-old “If he wins, I’m moving to Canada” threat. His family is scattered — his daughters, the stoically badass Mary (Anna Ishida) and spunky idealist Sissy (Carolina Sanchez), throw themselves into work for the resistance.

“It Can’t Happen Here” moves along briskly, hitting the plot points of dystopian fiction with precision, but the audience never fully invests in the fate of the characters. The second act suffers from the fracturing of the Jessup family unit — the daughters are the play’s most consistently compelling protagonists.

As a melodramatic warning of the Trump threat to American democracy, “It Can’t Happen Here” is largely preaching to the choir with a topic so timely that it’s already lukewarm. Yet the liveliness of the production and constant flurry of competent stagecraft makes for eminently watchable, if not groundbreaking, theater. The ambiguous ending is a rushed but effectively chilling reminder that once the machinery of fascism is in place, it won’t be easy to regain what we’ve lost.

“It Can’t Happen Here” is playing at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre through November 6.

Miyako Singer covers theater.