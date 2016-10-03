Fall food finds at Trader Joe’s

The leaves are falling and shops are stockpiling their shelves with candles titled “Autumn Cinnamon Strudel.” All of these are clear signs that fall is upon us. Time to break out your coziest flannel and hop in line for those pumpkin spice lattes. But if you’re looking for those extra seasonal touches, check out some of these Trader Joe’s treats to satisfy all your basic fall buys.

Pumpkin Juice

Who said anything pumpkin flavored equated to fatty foods? If you want to indulge in those fall flavors without the extra hibernation pounds, check out this cold pressed juice. Your taste buds will not be disappointed as this refreshing beverage is packed with pumpkin and carrot juice, along with subtle hints of ginger. A great grab during those unexpected heat waves, this vitamin packed juice will leave you ready to face the day and make you feel like you’re in the wonderful world of Harry Potter.

Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage

If you love your pumpkin spice lattes, but hate how much money you are spending, Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk may solve all your problems. This makes a great addition to your morning coffee, tea or even cereal. Not only that, but it’s also a great alternative to dairy! With no need for lines or people calling out your name wrong, this seasonal drink may become your new fall favorite.

Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn

This bag of deliciousness embodies the season of sweaters. Popcorn coated in spiced caramel and paired with an array of walnuts, this item is declared one of the more unique autumn items in the store. But with one bite, this sweet treat will transport you to the perfect pumpkin patch, where a hot apple cider and peanut brittle accompany you.

Harvest Blend Herbal Tea

First of all, look at this fox. Who would not drink a festive fall tea with him? This tea is a perfect partner on nights you just want to bundle up and watch your favorite childhood Halloween movies. As soon as it begins to steep, your tea will take on notes of chamomile, cinnamon and ginger. So to answer that lingering question of “What does the fox say?”: It’s telling you to sit down and enjoy a cup of hot, harvest tea.

Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce

Fear not! If you don’t have a sweet tooth, there are still some fall foods that will satisfy your cravings. Trader Joe’s has released a Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce to make your pasta suitable for the season. Perfect with a butternut squash ravioli, such a delectable pasta pairing will elevate your college cooking without breaking the budget.

Pumpkin Bread Mix

Let’s just start off by saying this: we took the very last box of Pumpkin Bread Mix off the shelf. This product was just released. That alone speaks volumes to the popularity of this pre-packaged pumpkin prize. Simple to make for even the worst of bakers, your friends will be astonished by the comfort and complexity of spices you were able to accomplish. This shows that you can have your cake and eat it too.

Pumpkin Flavored Dog Treats

Of course, you can’t forget about your pets. You already dress them in sweaters and put little dog booties on their feet, so might as well complete their basic wardrobe with a pumpkin flavored dog treat. That way, when you are chowing on all these fabulous fall finds, your dogs won’t feel left out.

