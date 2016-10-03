Missing Marshawn Lynch

On Feb. 7, 2016, the one they call “Beast Mode” took to his Twitter account to post a photo of hanging cleats, captioned with the peace sign emoji. Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch walked away from the game on his own terms — quiet, content and without any formal media ordeal.

The NFL is frankly not the same without him. Lynch was one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers, offering fans scintillating plays and a running style characterized by pure relentlessness. He was a beast on game days with a fun personality that fans grew to love, though he remained quiet and reserved off the field. Lynch seemingly always did things his way, whether it was refueling on the sidelines with his snack of choice, Skittles, or interacting with the media in a way quite different from any other professional athlete.

Most of us remember Lynch’s infamous “I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” media interaction during media day prior to Super Bowl 49. The NFL threatened to fine him heavily if he did not partake in his media obligations, so he basically answered every question with this phrase. This instance once again expressed Lynch’s truly unique relationship with the media. Like always, he handled things on own terms regardless of what the outside noise was saying.

Though his media encounters were often of great focus, there is so much more to Marshawn Lynch that is often overlooked. Growing up in Oakland, California, he has always remained true to his roots, staying involved in a community that means so much to him. In 2006, he started the Fam 1st Family Foundation with his cousin, Joshua Johnson, with the objective of providing guidance to underprivileged youth in their Oakland community and helping them get on the pathway to successful futures. In addition, every year, Lynch’s foundation holds a youth football camp, where he is actively involved in a day of fun for the local youth.

He has so much love for the Oakland community: a place where he was raised, an area where he is rooted and a city he will never forget about. This fact about “Beast Mode” may often get lost as we get caught up in the glory of his stellar playing career or his truly one-of-a-kind media interactions. The caring and compassionate nature of Lynch, however, is what makes him so special.

Lynch walks away from the game as an Oakland hero and one of the best to ever play the running back position.

In his nine NFL seasons, Lynch played 114 games. During this time span, he ran for 9,112 yards on 2,144 attempts and tallied 74 touchdowns on an impressive 4.3-yards-per-carry career average. “Beast Mode” was highly productive during his time in the NFL, giving fans many memorable moments to look back and reflect on.

Though there have been so many great ones in his career, one specific play really sticks out. On Jan. 8, 2011, the Seattle Seahawks hosted the favored New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card game. Lynch put on a clinic, giving fame to his nickname “Beast Mode.” This play is still so vivid in my mind: the well known “Beast Quake” run. It was the fourth quarter, the Seahawks were up 34-30 against the Saints and were searching for another score when quarterback Matt Hasselbeck handed off the ball to Marshawn Lynch. Then the improbable happened.

Lynch cut up field, breaking nine tackles and scored on a 67-yard run. It was a truly incredible play that ultimately led to a 41-36 Seahawks win. “Beast Quake” is one of the most spectacular runs in NFL history that Lynch will always be remembered for. This play doesn’t define him as a player or a person, but it’s still a memory that is imprinted in our minds and will remind us of how much we miss him.

It’s honestly strange not seeing Lynch suit up anymore. NFL fans selfishly want more from one of the all-time greats. Lynch is a man that transcended an era and has been the heart of many people’s NFL fandom, and he is a player that had electrified an NFL fan base while simultaneously disappointing other ones by crushing their defense schemes.

Yet, fans far and wide respect how Marshawn Lynch walked away from the game on his own terms, healthy and ready to start the next phase of his life. “Beast Mode,” we salute you and we miss you, but wish you nothing but the best in the next chapter of your life.

