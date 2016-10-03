Quiz: What’s that smell?

Ah, Berkeley. A place filled with all sorts of unique and distinct things — people, food and most importantly, smells. From the dining halls of the residence halls to the compost bins scattered around campus, you always seem to be assaulted with some offensive odor. You’re used to it, but with all the random scents floating around campus, you might catch yourself wondering “What’s that smell?” Well, we at the Clog are here to help.

Which do you prefer to do on a Saturday? Partay on down to Frat Row Go restaurant hopping with friends People watch — I have nothing better to do. Netflix and chill in my bed (with some ice cream) What’s your preferred place of dining? Crossroads. It sucks, but hey, it’s convenient. Asian Ghetto. I need a break from that putrid slop they serve at the dining halls. My apartment! Home-cooked meals are where it’s at. GBC. Gotta get me a quesadilla. Where do you usually study? Home sweet home! The good ol’ Glade. Nothing beats the outdoors. Main Stacks. I’m three weeks behind on my readings. Caffe Strada. Nothing like easy access to caffeine. What’s your favorite time of day? The crack of dawn. The early bird catches the worm! Noon. The sun is (usually) out! 5 p.m. Classes are finally out and the real fun begins — studying! 10 p.m.— 2 a.m. Late Night is my jam. It’s probably the dirty dishwater smell at Crossroads. You find yourself constantly in the dining halls because food is life, and you ain’t got no money, so meal points it is. Bathrooms. You’re so behind on work that the libraries have become your second home. Since you never leave, the bathrooms have also become your own. Try going outside sometime. Or hey, just get your homework over with and stop selling your soul to the stacks. B.O. You’re the life of the party, which means you’re always amongst others. And hey, it’s Berkeley. Some people don’t believe in showers. Or maybe it’s just you. …”skunk.” You know what we mean.

