Shameless plugging

At this point I’ve established my reputation as monstrously petty and cruel, but Satan himself would not be able to resist heaping praise on the best organ of the ASUC: the Student Advocate’s Office.

The Student Advocate’s Office is the tragically and perennially unsung fifth executive office of the ASUC. You’ve never heard of it because it’s traditionally nonpartisan, so the candidates running for it don’t spend two weeks in the spring trying to kidnap unsuspecting freshmen on their way to class. That, and its entire staff is always highly competent and spends its time performing its duties instead of engaging in wanton bickering, so it’s never the subject of dramatic headlines in The Daily Californian about unnecessary vetoes and seeing other people in hell.

The Student Advocate is essentially the students’ public defender to administration. Their official role is to represent and guide students through any dispute they have with the university, including over academic grievances, conduct violations, financial issues, enrollment problems, sexual assault cases and so on and so forth.

The primary and nitty-gritty, everyday work the office performs is casework — individual cases of specific disputes. Students who need assistance navigating the byzantine UC Berkeley bureaucracy we’ve all come to know and love meet with caseworkers who are trained to satisfy their specific needs.

This service is totally confidential and totally free and totally underutilized by the student body, so it is my strong personal recommendation that you all go get in trouble immediately so you can take advantage of it. Once you’ve entrenched yourself in an irresolvable problem, you can check out the SAO website at advocate.berkeley.edu or drop in at its office located at 412B Eshleman Hall. And nobody even asked me to do this shameless plug, I’m just that nice and it’s that good.

The other and more abstract duty of the SAO is to pursue policy projects that serve its larger goal of ensuring that students’ rights and needs are respected by administration. The office is especially important in this regard because it is probably the organization on campus most in touch with the variety of problems students face and therefore most equipped to find specific, tangible solutions which definitively improve the student experience (which really is — or rather, should be — the whole goal of the ASUC anyway).

A pertinent example is the issue of sexual assault. While the rest of the ASUC spends a lot of time and energy on various projects and commissions regarding sexual harassment and sexual violence, and much of that work is very necessary and important (though much of it is assuredly not), the SAO was the primary ASUC organ changing actual university policies.

Last year, under Student Advocate Leah Romm (who is a brilliant genius), the office drafted and helped implement a new adjudication model for sexual assault, focusing on student concerns like the safety and comfort of survivors. This model is influencing similar models at other UC campuses, as well as the general policy across the UC system. The office also represented students on major policy-making task forces and work groups and in hiring key officials, including the Confidential Care Advocates and Title IX investigators.

The major parties never run candidates for the SAO; the office selects its candidate internally, and they run independently (though they always receive the triple endorsement of Student Action, CalSERVE and SQUELCH!). This neutrality is maintained because the role of the office is to represent any and every student, regardless of creed, affiliation or personal history. It is also key to why the office is so good at what it does.

The partisan offices are often characterized by work done at the expense of others — all victories are calculated to achieve maximum glory, and positive solutions are rejected to prevent various enemies from looking viable. The SAO, conversely, doesn’t have to focus on winning and can simply focus on improving the student experience without needing to toot its own horn endlessly.

Accordingly, policies proposed by the SAO go largely unchallenged by the partisan milieu, firstly because there’s often little to criticize but mostly because there are no political points you can score in demeaning the accomplishments of a nonpartisan office (or rather, there are no political points you can deny your foes).

The Student Advocate is selected for merit, and not popularity (although current Student Advocate Selina Lao is totally cool and, like, definitely has like so many friends, you guys). This is essentially the closest we’re going to get to the Platonic philosopher kings in any modern political system so enjoy this one while you can.

Covering my ass here, this is not a knock on the concept of democracy — I love democracy, future employers! — but rather an endorsement of the concept of candidates being judged on their skill and experience. The SAO has a uniquely effective vetting process that screens for extremely meritorious candidates and conveniently has managed an effective strategy to get that candidate into office.

The vetting process for every other office, conversely, is just pleasing one of several cabals of party chairs, whose interests and motives are much less pure (except for mine, obviously, because I’m a perfect genius and ideologically pure and have never once been a hypocrite, ever).

Some of Selina’s office’s current projects include reviewing sexual assault policy in light of the Choudhry case, securing winter break housing for students who would otherwise be homeless, following up on the future of the hilariously awful Cancellation for Non-Payment policy and ensuring continuing student representation in the University Partnership Program. And, as always, the office is continuing to take on new casework, so you feel free to live as recklessly as your little collegiate hearts desire.

Jake Fineman writes the Monday column on the ASUC. Contact him at [email protected].