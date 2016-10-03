Vice Chancellor for Real Estate Bob Lalanne resigns, position eliminated

Vice Chancellor for Real Estate Robert Lalanne, who oversaw construction, development and maintenance of campus property, resigned today.

Lalanne, who assumed the position in January 2014, led the renovation of Bowles Hall as well the construction of Jacobs Hall and Maxwell Stadium Parking Garage, according to a campus news release from Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy.

The position of vice chancellor for real estate will be eliminated, and the campus said in the release that it will announce new plans to manage the campus’s real estate holdings shortly.

The position was developed by outgoing Chancellor Nicholas Dirks when he first arrived on campus in 2013 as a way to integrate multiple existing positions that oversaw maintenance and construction.

In his role, Lalanne oversaw the campus real estate portfolio, which includes properties in Richmond and Berkeley in addition to the campus. In August, the campus announced that it planned to construct a hotel on property in Downtown Berkeley. Additionally, the position of vice chancellor for real estate oversaw the Berkeley Global Campus, a project of Dirks’ which was indefinitely suspended in August.

Lalanne’s resignation and the position’s elimination is the second initiative started by Dirks to be eliminated. Andrew Szeri, the former vice provost for strategic academic and facilities planning, resigned in June and oversaw the Office of Strategic Initiatives, which was dissolved earlier in the year.

As of Lalanne’s resignation, eight high-level administrators have resigned or announced their intent to resign or retire in the last year, including Dirks, former provost and executive vice chancellor Claude Steele and former vice chancellor for administration and finance John Wilton.

Prior to his appointment, Lalanne was the founder of the Lalanne Group, a Bay Area real estate development company. He is a 1978 graduate of the campus College of Environmental Design.

