Berkeley city jobs open in animal services, city clerk, parks departments

Those in need of a job can look at several position openings within the city of Berkeley, such as animal services assistant, assistant city clerk and landscape gardener.

The animal services assistant would join Berkeley Animal Care Services, which provides services for pets and animals in the city. The position is responsible for maintaining city animal shelter facilities, handling domestic and wild animals at these facilities and other related duties.

The position is part-time with both temporary and permanent openings. Although volunteers at the shelter assist by walking and interacting with the animals, the animal services assistant is crucial in cleaning, feeding and medicating the animals.

“We house homeless animals, and if there aren’t people housing and cleaning them, well then they aren’t being housed efficiently,” said Animal Services Manager Amelia Funghi.

The position requires at least a year of prior experience working with animals in a similar setting.

In the City Clerk Department, which oversees the city’s legislative activities, the assistant city clerkreports directly to the city clerk and supervises various aspects of the department with a focus on elections.

The assistant position replaces the old management analyst position in the department, according to City Clerk Mark Numainville. The change, Numainville said, comes from the need to have a more specialized skill set to handle the duties of the job, which include conflict of interest requirements, campaign finance filing and maintaining government transparency, among others.

Other duties mentioned in the job description for assistant city clerk include assisting the city clerk with city elections preparation, supervising Public Records Act requests and supervising the agenda review process.

“We’ve got a lot of regulations that we got to follow so it’s very important to have someone with the right skills and experience so we can be sure that we’re following these rules,” Numainville said.

The landscape gardener position is expected to join the city’s existing team to take care of the city’s 52 parks and the median strips along different roads in the city.

According to the job description, duties of the landscape gardener include taking care of lawn areas and trees, performing maintenance on irrigation systems and planning landscaping and irrigation systems.

“They’re working to make our parks, which are a very valued part of our community, into a more beautiful place,” said city spokesperson Matthai Chakko.

Detailed descriptions of these positions can be found on the city’s website. The application process for all of these openings include an application and a supplemental questionnaire.

