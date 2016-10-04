Major water main breaks in Downtown Berkeley

Berkeley Fire Department responded to a major water-main break in Downtown Berkeley on Tuesday afternoon, leading to the closure of several city blocks.

BFD was dispatched at 12:21 p.m. to the break on University Avenue and Grant Street, according to a Berkeley Police Department advisory.

Donna McCracken, BFD interim deputy chief, said that some areas have experienced flooding but that storm drains and gutters have effectively captured the runoff, preventing property damage. She added that there has been a loss of water pressure in the area.

A power outage in the area began about 12:48 p.m., affecting 315 customers, according to the PG&E outage map. The East Bay Municipal Utility District has responded to the break and is working to shut down the water supply, McCracken said.

Authorities have shut down University Avenue between McGee Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way; Addison Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and McGee Avenue; and southbound Berkeley Way to Addison Street, according to the advisory.

Check back for updates.

Contact Edward Booth at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @Edward_E_Booth.