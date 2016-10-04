MLB Wild Card game preview

It came down to the very last day of the season — game 162 — but Major League Baseball’s wild card matchups are finally set. The Baltimore Orioles will head to Toronto, Canada, to take on the Blue Jays, and the San Francisco Giants will make the trip to New York to face the Mets. Let’s break down the matchups.

Orioles at Blue Jays: 5 p.m. PT on TBS

With the Os having led the league in home runs hit this season and the Blue Jays fourth, Tuesday night’s game will be all about offense. The heart of the Toronto order includes Edwin Encarnacion, who is tied with David Oritz for most RBI in the American League (127), as well as Josh Donaldson, who led the team by drawing 109 walks this season. That’s really good news for the Blue Jays, since the Orioles will send starter Chris Tillman to the mound. He sits in MLB’s bottom-25 pitchers in terms of walks allowed, and has posted a less-than-stellar 2.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio this season. In fact, that’s even more good news for the Blue Jays, who, as a team, have drawn the second-most walks per game in all of baseball this season, behind only the Chicago Cubs. So in short, Chris Tillman allows a lot of walks, the Blue Jays draw a lot of walks. Point Toronto.

On the other side of the ball, though, the Orioles still appear to have an advantage, despite Tillman’s pitfalls in terms of walks. Should both team’s offense fall short, the Orioles’ bullpen will be a huge factor. They led the American League this season, with relievers posting a 3.41 ERA. Baltimore closer Zach Britton was stellar this season with just one home run allowed and not a single save blown. Point Baltimore.

So, as the old baseball adage goes, home field wins postseason games. That could prove to be even more accurate in this game, which features the only American League playoff team with a losing road record in the Orioles (39-42 on the road this season).

Prediction: Blue Jays win

Giants at Mets: 5 p.m. PT on ESPN

After what should be an offense-heavy American League wild card game Tuesday night, the National League wild card Wednesday is looking to be the very opposite. Postseason veteran Madison Bumgarner will take the hill for the Giants against Mets ace Noah Syndergaard –– a good old fashioned pitching duel. Syndergaard and Bumgarner sit third and fourth, respectively, in ERA this season. Yet while both pitchers have experienced similar success this season, their approaches are quite different. Syndergaard is a young, hard-throwing righty who relies heavily on his high velocity and deceptive slider. Bumgarner, on the other hand (pun intended), is a veteran left-hander with a unique delivery who can go deep in a ball game. It’s no surprise, then, that Bumgarner has seen 226 2/3 innings of action this season, and Syndergaard has seen only 183 2/3. And the Giants certainly will be hoping that Bumgarner posts a long outing, as their bullpen was nothing short of disastrous in the second half of the season.

When the Giants visited Citi Field on May 1, Bumgarner emerged victorious against Syndergaard, going six scoreless innings. These were two very different teams in May than they are in October though. The Giants’ notorious second-half collapse shows stark contrast to the Mets’ dominance throughout the month of September. San Francisco may be high on a four-game win streak to finish out the regular season, but the Mets have been riding a 18-11 wave since Sept. 1.

In a game that appears almost dead even, it may be compelling enough to look at the Giants’ last three postseason runs. Evidently, San Francisco is a club that falls back on intangibles in the playoffs, and Wednesday’s matchup may just come down to a beyond-the-numbers factor.

Prediction: Giants win