Stephen Sutton to serve as Interim Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs

Beginning next year, Associate Vice Chancellor for Residential and Student Service Programs Stephen Sutton will take on a new role as Interim Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, Chancellor Nicholas Dirks announced in a campuswide email Tuesday afternoon.

The current vice chancellor of student affairs, Harry Legrande, announced in August that after 35 years of working at UC Berkeley he would retire in December. In the email, Dirks also announced that current Associate Dean of students David Surratt will fulfill Sutton’s old duties as the Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for RSSP.

Tuesday’s email was the second administrative announcement in two days, following Monday’s news that Vice Chancellor for Real Estate Robert Lalanne had resigned and his position eliminated.

“Both Steve and David have demonstrated leadership in their roles, advocating for students; operationalizing policies with academic colleagues; and providing the programs, services, and support students need to succeed at Berkeley and beyond,” Dirks said in the email.

Sutton served was a Residential Life Coordinator at UC Berkeley in 1987, before filling several administrative roles at universities in Texas and Florida. Additionally he served as vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at the University of St. Thomas in Houston. In 2009, he returned to work in the campus’s RSSP.

Sutton is also a charter faculty member of the Berkeley Extension’s Student Affairs Certificate Program and president of the American College Personnel Association Foundation.

Surratt is the former Dean of Students at Rosemont College in Pennsylvania and served as the campus’s interim dean of students during the 2013-2014 academic school year. He has also held positions as the Director of Residence Life at Saint Peter’s University and the Assistant Director of Student Affairs at Pennsylvania State University.

Sutton holds a doctorate in education from the University of Houston and Surratt has a doctorate in higher education administration from George Washington University

