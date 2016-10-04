Stock is going up

In football, it can seem like everything’s going downhill after one loss. But then one week and one win later, everything’s OK again. And that seems to be the theme so far this season for Cal, which avoided back-to-back losses with a nail-biting win over Utah on Saturday. After five games, the Bears have managed to come back from each loss and have yet to go on a losing streak.

Despite two disappointing losses on the road against San Diego State and Arizona State, it seems like things are looking up for Cal. With true freshman receiver Demetris Robertson quickly adapting to college play and a defense that came up with a dominant showing against a ranked Utah offense, there are many reasons to be excited about the Bears entering the latter part of the season. If football teams were stocks, the Bears would have a green arrow pointing up next to their name.

Cal’s clear No. 1 receiver is Chad Hansen. With 754 yards and eight touchdowns, Hansen is in the conversation for multiple awards at the end of the season if he keeps up this pace. And now, it seems like quarterback Davis Webb has another option on the other side who is equally as dangerous as Hansen — maybe even more dangerous.

In just 15 receptions, Robertson has 309 yards and five touchdowns. Robertson was a five-star recruit largely because of his speed. In high school, he played multiple positions ranging from cornerback to running back. But his 6-foot, 175-pound frame makes the most sense for a full-time receiver. In his senior year at Savannah Christian High School in Georgia, he spent most of his time as a running back with 107 carries for 1,043 rushing yards compared to just 126 yards receiving.

Despite the transition to receiver, Robertson has quickly found a way to be successful. He hasn’t just been another fast player who can make a move with the ball in his hand. How Robertson has helped Cal the most is through his actual skills as a wide receiver.

Opposing defenses have tried to expose his small frame by playing press coverage to knock him off his route, but that hasn’t worked. Robertson’s release off the line and his use of hands have been effective. He’s had little trouble breaking free and losing his defender(s). And because Robertson is the fastest player on the field, all he needs is a little breathing room.

Most of his touchdowns have been off vertical or wheel routes where he’s basically just running down the field really fast. But even on short yardage situations, Robertson has shown the ability to be a reliable possession receiver and not just a big-play threat. In addition to the home-run, Robertson has shown polish and is getting more and more comfortable each week.

And with Hansen likely to draw safety attention, Robertson is going to see a lot of one-on-one opportunities moving forward. Stock is going up.

And on the other side, the defense survived 42 minutes and 97 plays to limit the Utes to just 23 points. While the defense is often the part of the team people point their fingers at when things go wrong, it has performed when it has needed to this season.

Both the Longhorns and the Utes had the ball with one drive late in the fourth to beat the Bears by scoring on their nationally “low-ranked” defense, according to statistics that won’t tell the whole story including points and yards per game. But both teams failed against a Cal defense that stepped up when necessary.

With a seven-point lead to protect against Texas with only a few minutes left, Cal forced a three-and-out, and the Longhorns never got the ball back. Against Utah, the Bears made six stops at the goal line to prevent the Utes from making the game-winning touchdown.

It’s kind of strange how passionate some people are when it comes to hating on the defense, when it was Cal’s defense that won the two games at home. In the two losses on the road, the ball was in the Bears’ hands with the game on the line, and both possessions turned into interceptions.

Of course, it is still early. In 2014, the Bears started the season off 4-1 before losing six of their last seven to finish the season. And in 2015, Cal started off 5-0 but lost its next four. The matchups usually get tougher in the second half of the season around October, but from what the Bears have shown so far, there is a lot of reason to be optimistic that Cal can have a strong second half for the first time in the past few years.