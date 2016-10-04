White House honors Regent Eloy Ortiz Oakley for work in higher education

UC Regent and President of Long Beach City College Eloy Ortiz Oakley was honored at the White House on Sept. 30 as a Champion of Change for College Opportunity — an award given to 11 individuals across the nation for their efforts toward making higher education more accessible.

Oakley, the only recipient from the West Coast, was recognized for his work with the Long Beach College Promise, which aims to provide every student in the Long Beach Unified School District with the opportunity to obtain a world-class education regardless of background and socioeconomic status.

“As a University of California regent, Eloy Ortiz Oakley has consistently supported UC efforts to expand opportunity for young people, many of whom become the first in their families to graduate from college,” said UC President Janet Napolitano in a statement. “He is a true, tireless champion of college opportunity, and richly deserves this White House honor.”

Eight and a half years ago, Oakley co-founded “The Promise” through which eligible Long Beach Unified School District high school students can receive one year of free tuition at Long Beach City College or guaranteed admission to Cal State Long Beach. Oakley said his program is committed to prioritizing students in the greater Long Beach area from pre-K through college. He added that emphasis is placed on low income students as well as students of color and first generation college students.

Oakley will take on the role of chancellor of the California Community College system this December and aims to collaborate with California Community Colleges and the public K-12 system in order to diversify the pool of students applying to the UC system.

“We want to ensure that underrepresented students and their families understand how to get into the University of California and make sure that they understand that this is a place for them.” Oakley said.

Contact Mariah De Zuzuarregui at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @mdezuzuarregui.