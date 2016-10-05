12 pickup lines guaranteed to make your crush ‘fall’ in love

Despite what the weather (sometimes) insists on, we at the Clog are extremely excited that it’s now officially fall. And though this means we can bring out our cozy sweaters and drink pumpkin spice lattes all day, it also means that midterms are on the horizon, if not already here.

Exams come with a lot of pressure, stress and anxiety, and the last thing on your mind is trying to woo that certain someone you’ve been eyeing since the first day of class. But not to worry! We at the Clog have handily provided you with some fall-themed pickup lines for your romantic pleasure.

If you’re not sure the person you like has reciprocating feelings for you, start off with something a little tamer. And if they don’t respond well, you can both laugh it off. Here are some classics that fit perfectly with this season:

Is your name Autumn? Cause I think I’m falling for you. You’re so gorgeous, I can hardly be-leaf my eyes. Your outfit’s crisp as an Autumn leaf.

If you feel like those were too reserved, another easy tactic is to bring up the irresistible food and drinks associated with this time of year:

Wanna go on a coffee date? Cause I like you a latte. I can give you a better PSL than Starbucks — pretty special lovin’. The only thing sweeter than cinnamon is you. Do you like nutmeg? Because damn, you’re spicy. So can I bob for your apples?

Finally, if you really need to up the ante, take a stab at these weather-related lines:

It’s a good thing I wore my gloves today, otherwise you’d be too hot to handle. Do you want to come over? You can sure lower my heating bill with your hotness. I can wrap around you tighter than a blanket. Sweater weather? As long as you’re around, things will surely heat up.

And once the weather becomes a lot cooler in the not-too-soon future, go ahead and use these:

I thought it was the weather, but it’s actually you giving me the chills. You make my cheeks blush more than this cold weather. I didn’t know I was a snowman, but you just made my heart melt.

We wish you all the best in your endeavors to woo whomever it is that you feel needs wooing, and hope that it makes you seem all the more attractive during this gloomy midterm season. And if you find yourself to be the unfortunate receiver of any of these lines, you can always reply with “leaf me alone” in order to assert your own pun-making dominance.

Contact Jenisha Sabaratnam at [email protected].