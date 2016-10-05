Cal men’s soccer set to play Oregon State, Washington

“Anything UCLA can do, Cal can do better.”

The Bears’ supporters will hope to make this a household phrase when the Cal men’s soccer team visits Oregon State on Thursday. The Bruins bested the Beavers, 2-0, on Sunday. And the Bears’ faithful will hope that their team will also come out on top, while showcasing more entertaining soccer and tallying goals worthy of making this week’s Pac-12 highlight reel.

A level-headed manager like Cal head coach Kevin Grimes, however, would opt to dismiss any of his side’s comparison with other programs. And that is just the case, as he is more focused on evaluating his squad’s performance to identify where the Bears could still make improvements halfway into the season. Grimes also said he refuses to believe that the Beavers’ recent troubles getting positive results on the pitch will equate to the Bears comfortably picking up a win.

“Despite what their recent games are, I don’t think it would make any difference,” Grimes said. “We know that when we’ve played them, they’ve been good matches — tightly contested games. I don’t see us overlooking them at all.”

But a closer look at the Beavers’ numbers this season indicates that the five-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year is perhaps being a bit too modest this time around.

Oregon State’s consistent inconsistency will pave the way for midfielder Jose Carrera-Garcia to wreak havoc on a frail defense that has given up 11 goals so far. Carrera-Garcia figures to continue excelling in his role as a box-to-box midfielder who can create defense-shattering plays and read the game well enough to make crucial interceptions. He shouldn’t have too much trouble linking up with forward Paul Salcedo and defender Nick Lima, both of whom have been important to Cal’s success up top this year.

If the trio helps the Bears score a goal or two, it will be able to rely on the defense to help close the game. This shouldn’t be a significantly difficult task against the Beavers’ offense, which had trouble mounting a significant threat to score only once in their last three games.

Regardless of Oregon State’s ability to rise to the occasion, Grimes’ men are playing well enough on both ends of the field to come out on top. The Bears’ Sunday road fixture against Washington, however, will be a more complicated affair. Cal’s supporters will hope their team can certainly do better than UCLA, which fell 0-4 versus the Huskies last week.

Washington’s 7-3 record this season shows that it’s on the right path to reach this year’s NCAA Tournament in a convincing fashion. And with an impressive 19 goals scored among a variety of Huskies that have shown they can find the back of the net, it’s easy to understand how this likely won’t be a smooth victory for the Bears.

Nevertheless, Grimes insisted that he relishes the challenge that Washington will pose to his side. He is also more interested in how the bout will play out on the pitch than the final score.

“It’s more important to worry about the actual details that are going on during the 90 minutes of the game,” Grimes said. “The result will take care of itself.”

His side is known for playing eye-catching and enjoyable soccer. But that may not be possible this time around against a strong team such as the Huskies. Grimes’ men may find themselves hoping that a defensive lapse on Washington’s end will give Christian Thierjung a pocket of opportunity to swoop in and find the back of the net for a close victory.

Cal’s supporters will likely still be satisfied with that type of scenario. But if the Bears avoid a drubbing similar to the 4-0 loss that the Bruins suffered earlier this week, it will allow their fans to say with a sense of certainty that “anything UCLA can do, Cal can do better.”

Manny Flores covers men’s soccer. Contact him at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @manny_0.