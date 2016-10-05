How deadly is FOMO?

FOMO, formally known as “fear of missing out,” is an epidemic that has swept the youth of the United States and has had particularly devastating effects on college students. This fear frequently kicks in when an individual finally begins the process of acknowledging that they are, in fact, in college to obtain a degree rather than to go to game day, do adventurous and cool activities for Instagram or become a Netflix connoisseur. As a result, you might find yourself using the word “no” significantly more than you might like.

Prior to this point in the semester, a vast majority of students were in the “it’s chill” mindset, cruising through the first few weeks of classes without school supplies, books or a sense of urgency. The tide has changed — it’s midterm season.

Firstly, we at the Clog would like to acknowledge that midterm season is fictitiously labeled and, in fact, is actually a multi-month period of utter hell. However that injustice aside, it appears as though the coasting period is over, and now marks the beginning of actual responsibilities.

As we embark on this quest to achieve academic glory, one of the first choices we must make is the choice of the library over Wine Wednesday and staying in on Saturday night rather than gallivanting around fraternity row.

Though we know we’re making the right decision when choosing to stay in, it becomes more challenging when we realize not all of our peers are doing the same. This struggle becomes more apparent when we take glance at our Snapchats for a second and discover that all of our friends are living it up at Kip’s Restaurant or getting down at Yogas and Togas.

This exposure to the epidemic of FOMO kickstarts the infection of fear of missing relevant events, deep sadness that all your friends hung out without you and worry that the world has changed monumentally without your knowledge. Because we all know how epic a Tuesday night out can be, it feels like you missed the college equivalent of the Brad and Angelina split, Monica Lewinsky scandal and Brexit, all in just one trip to the library.

Though these fears seem completely actualized via the Snapchat stories you watch, the reality is, our infected companions, nothing has really changed. The only drama that occurs is a drunk hookup or two, an array of “DABs” humiliating mankind with their belligerent behavior and the same old shit that happens at every party.

Thus, with these symptoms and realities in mind, we urge you all to not be hypochondriacs and create an element of mystery for yourself. Be that person who people wonder about. Put your academics first and at least attempt to sleep more than three hours a night. And if all else fails, your liver and lungs will be thankful for the time-out from the action.

Contact Nichole Bloom at [email protected].